St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin Among New Ambassadors Welcomed to DC

Washington, D.C. – Last month, Washington welcomed nine new ambassadors from around the world at a regular event hosted by the Meridian International Center. Among them was Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, the ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis, who joined her counterparts in emphasizing the importance of fostering strong partnerships to tackle global challenges.

The event, held on February 29, 2024, highlighted the significance of international cooperation in addressing pressing issues facing the global community. Tiffany Atwell, Senior Vice President of Government Relations at Ecolab, the event’s sponsor, underscored the importance of unity in striving to make the world a better place.

The newly accredited ambassadors represent a diverse range of nations, including Algeria, the European Union, Kuwait, Micronesia, Morocco, the Netherlands, Singapore, Slovenia, and St. Kitts and Nevis. The gathering brought together over 160 attendees from various sectors, including government, business, philanthropy, and policy.

In her address at the event, Joan Polaschik, Director of the Foreign Service Institute at the U.S. Department of State, highlighted the Biden administration’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic relationships in what President Biden has described as an “inflection point” in history. Polaschik emphasized the need for collaboration on both traditional bilateral issues and transnational challenges reshaping national security.

The event, held at the historic Meridian House designed by renowned architect John Russell Pope, serves as a platform for new chiefs of mission to connect with leaders across sectors. It underscores the importance of dialogue and partnership in addressing complex global issues.

As Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin and her fellow ambassadors begin their diplomatic tenures in Washington, they are poised to contribute to the strengthening of international cooperation and the pursuit of shared goals for a better future.