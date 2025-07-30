AMBASSADOR QUEELEY JOINS IN CELEBRATING MOROCCO’S KING MOHAMMED VI ON 26TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIS ASCENSION TO THE THRONE





OECS Ambassador Commends the Monarch’s Visionary Leadership and Continental Impact

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 30, 2025 — The Ambassador of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to the Kingdom of Morocco, His Excellency Ian M. Queeley, has extended warm congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the 26th Anniversary of his Ascension to the Throne.

The annual celebration, known as Throne Day, marks a significant moment in Morocco’s national calendar, and Ambassador Queeley joined dignitaries and guests from across the world in honoring the milestone of one of Africa’s most influential monarchs.

“On this Throne Day, congratulations and best wishes are extended to His Majesty King Mohammed VI on the 26th anniversary of his ascension to the Throne. May he be granted long life and continued good health to execute his strategic vision and development of the Kingdom of Morocco. His leadership has positively impacted the entire African Continent and has positioned Morocco to be a powerhouse within Africa,” said Ambassador Queeley.

A native of St. Kitts and Nevis, Ambassador Queeley also serves as Dean of the Americas in Morocco, a role that reflects his diplomatic prominence and longstanding engagement with the region. He was among thousands who took part in the Throne Day celebrations, which included formal ceremonies, cultural presentations, and official audiences with the King.

“The atmosphere was serene, and I was equally extremely pleased to have had the opportunity to once again personally greet His Majesty and express words of commendation and congratulations on behalf of the Governments and peoples of the OECS Member States,” Queeley remarked. “It is an honour to serve in this capacity and to represent the shared values and growing cooperation between our nations. Long live the King.”

Ambassador Queeley’s attendance and personal greetings to King Mohammed VI further underscore the strengthening ties between the OECS region and the Kingdom of Morocco, especially in areas of education, agriculture, energy, and South-South cooperation.

As Throne Day 2025 is celebrated, the OECS reaffirms its commitment to advancing diplomatic and development partnerships with Morocco under the guidance of King Mohammed VI’s transformative leadership.