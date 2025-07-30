PM DREW ADMIN CONFIRMS AS MUCH AS $425 PER DIEM FOR OFFICIAL TRAVEL

Policy Sparks Outrage as Lavish Travel Perks Exposed Amid National Hardship

Basseterre, St. Kitts — July 30, 2025 —The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has confirmed that high-ranking public officials are entitled to daily travel allowances of up to EC$425 per day, a revelation that has ignited a firestorm of public backlash amid widespread economic hardship and rising cost of living in the twin-island Federation.

The announcement, made in a press release on Friday, was intended to dispel what the Drew administration described as “false claims” circulating in the public. But instead, it exposed what many citizens are now calling “an extravagant abuse of taxpayer dollars” cloaked under a long-standing 2008 policy.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the travel per diem rates are as follows:

Ministers of Government: EC$100/day within CARICOM US$100 (EC$270)/day outside CARICOM

Permanent Secretaries & Ambassadors: EC$350/day within CARICOM EC$425/day outside CARICOM

Other Civil Servants: EC$300/day within CARICOM EC$350/day outside CARICOM



While the Government insists the policy “remains unchanged since 2008,” critics argue that in the context of plummeting healthcare standards, skyrocketing food prices, crippling unemployment, and a violent crime epidemic, these perks are tone-deaf and unconscionable.

“This government continues to travel the globe at taxpayers’ expense, racking up thousands in per diem payments, while our people can’t even get a regular water supply or see a doctor at JNF,” one irate civil society advocate told SKN Times.

Ironically, the administration used the moment to deny widespread public belief that ministers are pocketing US$1,000 per day and reassure, the confirmation of a US$100 (EC$270) daily payout.

In a bid to spin the controversy, the Government urged citizens to verify information through official channels such as SKNIS, the Ministry of Finance, and even invoked the recently passed Freedom of Information (Amendment) Act 2024, calling for “responsible discourse.”

But the public isn’t buying it.

“This isn’t about fake news. This is about the real, audacious spending of public money while ordinary people are suffering,” said a political analyst. “The optics are horrendous—especially when ministers and PSs are flying all over the world , enjoying fancy accommodations, and pocketing per diems, all while preaching fiscal discipline at home.”

In the words of one angry taxpayer:

“The only thing traveling faster than these ministers is the public’s patience.”

— SKN TIMES —

Stay loud. Stay bold. Stay informed.