Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew Delivers Inspiring Commencement Speech at Ross University

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew recently delivered a heartfelt and inspiring commencement speech at the 2024 Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Commencement Ceremony. Reflecting on the occasion, PM Drew took to social media, expressing his pride and gratitude: “It was an honour and privilege to deliver remarks at the 2024 Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Commencement Ceremony.”

Highlighting the significant relationship between Ross University and St. Kitts and Nevis, PM Drew emphasized the institution’s longstanding presence and impact within the Federation. “Ross University is part of the tapestry of St. Kitts and Nevis, having been present in the Federation for some 40 years. Interestingly, one out of every 20 U.S. veterinarians is a Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine graduate,” he noted. This statistic underscores the university’s influence and the caliber of its graduates on a global scale.

PM Drew also praised Ross University’s contributions to the nation’s educational landscape and its role as a vital partner in sustainable development. “Ross has made an invaluable contribution to our nation’s education landscape and is a key partner in our sustainable development. We have grown together over the years and will continue to do so through an enduring partnership,” he stated, reaffirming the mutual benefits and shared future between the university and the Federation.

In his address, Dr. Drew congratulated the 384 graduates who earned their Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine, reminding them of their permanent connection to St. Kitts and Nevis. “Congratulations to today’s 384 graduates of the Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine, who will always remain a part of the Kittitian and Nevisian family,” he said, emphasizing the lasting bond formed during their time at Ross University.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone not only for the graduates but also for the enduring partnership between Ross University and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. As these new veterinarians embark on their professional journeys, they carry with them the knowledge, experiences, and values instilled during their time in the Federation, contributing to the global veterinary community and maintaining their ties to St. Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew’s speech celebrated the achievements of the graduates and reinforced the importance of education, partnership, and community in fostering sustainable development and growth.