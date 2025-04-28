OPPOSITION UNITES ON HEALTHCARE: PAM BACKS HARRIS’ DEMAND FOR FULL-SCALE COMMISSION OF INQUIRY INTO HEALTHCARE CRISIS AND “SCARY” JNF DEATHS

Basseterre, St. Kitts —

The calls for justice, accountability, and urgent action have grown louder — and now, the People’s Action Movement (PAM) has thrown its full weight behind the explosive demand by Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris for a Commission of Inquiry into the collapsing healthcare system and the alarming wave of unexplained deaths at the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

In a powerful social media statement released today (see attached), PAM slammed the current Drew administration, decrying the “broken systems, broken promises” and calling for immediate intervention, echoing the searing criticisms made by Dr. Harris during the PLP’s most recent press conference.

“This is not just a hospital issue — this is a total leadership failure!” PAM declared, denouncing 2½ years of what they described as gross neglect, misplaced priorities, and broken promises under PM Terrance Drew’s government.

This latest statement signals a growing wave of unity among opposition parties, as both PAM and PLP now stand in lockstep, demanding:

A full independent Commission of Inquiry into hospital conditions and management,

A national healthcare reform plan centered on dignity, transparency, and true patient care.

Dr. Harris, in his blistering remarks earlier this week, described the situation at JNF Hospital as “scary, tragic, and utterly unacceptable,” blaming the Drew-led administration’s wickedness and incompetence for the growing health catastrophe.

“We cannot stay silent while young lives are lost, and families are left with unanswered questions,” said a PAM spokesperson.

“Enough is enough. Our people deserve better. Our healthcare system deserves better. St. Kitts and Nevis deserves better.”

With PAM’s support firmly in place, pressure is now mounting on the Drew administration to answer the call. Citizens are demanding answers, accountability — and most of all — change.

THE TIME FOR ACTION IS NOW.