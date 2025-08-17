Applications for the Malakhi Ferguson Legal Legacy Programme are NOW OPEN!

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Malakhi Ferguson Legal Legacy Programme has officially opened its application period for aspiring law students who wish to become mentees in this transformative mentorship initiative.

Established in honour of the late Malakhi Ferguson, a brilliant second-year law student at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, the programme was created to carry forward his legacy of excellence, integrity, perseverance, and purpose.

Honouring a Legal Legacy

Malakhi Ferguson was remembered as a promising legal mind whose passion for justice, community service, and academic excellence set him apart as an inspiration to his peers. The Legal Legacy Programme seeks to keep his spirit alive by investing in the next generation of legal scholars in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Mentorship and Opportunity

The programme provides students with guidance, encouragement, and professional mentorship, connecting them with experienced legal practitioners who will nurture their growth both academically and personally.

Applications are now open for students who demonstrate:

Strong academic commitment

Clear leadership potential

A genuine passion for law and community service

Each year, two mentees will be selected:

One student from the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC)

from the One student from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus

Apply Today

Students who believe they embody the values of Malakhi Ferguson’s legacy are encouraged to apply and seize this invaluable opportunity to be mentored, guided, and inspired.

Interested applicants can submit their applications via the official link:

Apply Here

The Malakhi Ferguson Legal Legacy Programme is more than a mentorship — it is a movement to uplift, guide, and inspire future changemakers in St. Kitts and Nevis and beyond.