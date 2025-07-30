DREW CALLS FOR REMOVAL OF VISAS BETWEEN CARIBBEAN AND AFRICA





Major Trade, Infrastructure Agreements Signed at ACTIF2025 in Grenada

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 30, 2025 — St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has issued a bold call for the removal of visa requirements between English-speaking Caribbean nations and Africa, declaring that “too many walls still stand” between the two regions.

Speaking at the 4th AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025) held in St. George’s, Grenada, Prime Minister Drew used the global platform to advocate for unrestricted movement and greater cooperation.

“Too many walls still stand between Africa and the Caribbean, and visas are one of them,” the Prime Minister posted on social media. “At ACTIF2025, I made a strong call for their removal. Why? Because our people deserve the freedom to move, trade, invest, and connect without unnecessary obstacles. We share a rich heritage and limitless potential, and we must clear the path for deeper economic ties and cultural exchange.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks came during a high-level summit that attracted heads of state, ministers, and investors from across the Caribbean and Africa. The push for visa-free travel is part of a broader movement to strengthen Afro-Caribbean relations and eliminate bureaucratic roadblocks that hinder trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

MAJOR AGREEMENTS SIGNED: US$90M IN DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

While in Grenada, Prime Minister Drew and his delegation signed two landmark agreements with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), demonstrating deepening ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and the African continent.

US$50 Million Climate-Linked Facility for Education Infrastructure

Dr. Drew signed a Heads of Terms agreement with Afreximbank to pursue up to US$50 million in climate-linked financing aimed at transforming the country’s education infrastructure.

The proposed Education Construction and Rehabilitation Climate-Linked Facility will finance the construction and modernization of schools and other social infrastructure that are climate-resilient and inclusive.

“This agreement represents more than financing — it represents our vision for a stronger, more resilient Saint Kitts and Nevis,” said Prime Minister Drew. “We are laying the foundation today for generations to come to access quality education and vital services, regardless of their geographic or economic background.”

The agreement outlines mutual intent and begins the process of structuring the facility, subject to final terms and approvals.

US$40 Million Port Development Deal Signed by Minister Duggins

In a parallel development, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources, and the Creative Economy, the Honourable Samal Duggins, signed a pivotal Letter of Interest with Afreximbank to develop a state-of-the-art port facility in Saint Kitts.

The US$40 million project—set to be developed in partnership with Gemini Integrated Commodities Trading Company—will enhance the Federation’s role as a hub for Afro-Caribbean trade and logistics. The project will follow a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with a 70:30 debt-to-equity ratio.

“This is a transformative step in making Saint Kitts and Nevis a central node in the future of Afro-Caribbean commerce,” said Minister Duggins.

A NEW ERA OF SOUTH-SOUTH COOPERATION

The agreements signed at ACTIF2025 mark a milestone in Saint Kitts and Nevis’ strategic engagement with Africa and reflect a growing commitment to South-South cooperation.

With Prime Minister Drew championing the removal of visa barriers, and his government securing nearly US$90 million in strategic infrastructure financing, the small island nation is positioning itself at the forefront of AfriCaribbean integration and development diplomacy.

As PM Drew stated:

“It’s time to break down the barriers and build the bridges our ancestors dreamed of.”

— SKN TIMES

Your Caribbean Source for Bold News & Big Ideas.