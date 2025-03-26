“A NATIONAL DISGRACE!” Former Student-Athlete Blasts Lack of Support for Young Athletes

Basseterre, St. Kitts – While young athletes fight for opportunities on the world stage, they are being forced to beg for support just to represent their country.

The latest outcry comes from Bernardo Phipps, a former student-athlete, who took to social media in frustration after seeing young competitors forced to sell smoothies and walk around with sponsor sheets just to fund their participation in next month’s Penn Relays—a prestigious international event that could change their futures.

In a passionate post, Phipps lamented:

“As a former student-athlete, it breaks my heart to see kids struggling to sell smoothies to travel, to participate in the Penn Relays next month; no major lift for them financially, while the powers that be engage in a mirage of so-called economic activity with questionable direct benefits; little disclosure all while depriving our real leaders, the youths of tomorrow, a chance of a lifetime that may never come their way again as students.”

His statement comes amid growing public outrage over the government’s excessive travel, with ministers jetting off to overseas conferences and engagements every week, all while failing to provide meaningful support to the nation’s youth.

The contrast is stark and appalling—government officials enjoy lavish trips with first-class flights and VIP treatment, yet the very students who carry the country’s flag on the international stage are left to scrape together pennies for their dreams.

His statement highlights the dire reality facing young athletes, who are left to fundraise on their own despite their potential to make the nation proud.

Many are now demanding answers and accountability:

Why isn’t there consistent financial backing for young athletes?

What can be done to ensure they have the support they need?

How can St. Kitts and Nevis do better for the next generation of sports stars?

The clock is ticking, and these student-athletes deserve better. Will action be taken before another opportunity is lost?

#SupportOurAthletes #InvestInOurYouth #PennRelays2025