PARK HYATT ST. KITTS RECEIVES GREEN KEY CERTIFICATION IN RECOGNITION OF EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABILITY 

This Acknowledgement Marks the First Establishment in St. Kitts and Nevis to be Certified by the Prestigious Green Key Organization

St. Kitts, April 10, 2024-– Elevating the standard for sustainable luxury, Park Hyatt St. Kitts announces its Green Key Certification, marking the first establishment in St. Kitts and Nevis to be certified. The Green Key Certification is a leading standard of excellence in environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism industry. This prestigious recognition is a true testament to Park Hyatt St. Kitts’ dedication to upholding and exceeding global environmental standards, as well as, promoting sustainable practices to its guests and the industry at large.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts operates under initiatives that prioritize efficient energy consumption, responsible water management and eco-friendly practices, all contributing to the goal of sustainable development. The resort’s noteworthy practices include a desalination plant, ensuring a sustainable water supply for all hotel operations, and a reverse osmosis treatment system that recycles all water which is then used in the property’s irrigation system. The commitment extends to housekeeping and food & beverage services, where eco-friendly products take center stage, underscoring the hotel’s dedication to minimizing its ecological footprint.

“Receiving the Green Key Certification is a proud moment for Park Hyatt St. Kitts,” said Richard Elliott, General Manager of Park Hyatt St. Kitts. “This certification is a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to sustainable practices, and we are pleased to lead the charge toward a greener future in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The resort’s Director of Security, Safety & Environment Vance Rawlins, who spearheaded the application process, echoed Elliott’s sentiments and added, “Climate change starts with all of us – now.”

Guests at Park Hyatt St. Kitts are invited to participate in the green movement through sustainable practices that enhance their stay and contribute to making a positive difference toward environmental protection. Offering choices such as reduced linen changes and selective use of single-use amenities showcases the resort’s holistic approach to encouraging a greener and more ecologically responsible lifestyle.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts is also an esteemed member of the St. Kitts Sustainable Destination

Council, which is an advisory board to the destination’s Ministry of Tourism.

Green Key certified establishments must meet a set of high-standard environmental requirements across 13 criteria areas, including staff involvement, environmental management, guest information, water usage, energy consumption, washing and cleaning, food and beverage, waste management, administration, indoor environment, green areas, green activities, and corporate social responsibility.

About Park Hyatt St. Kitts

Park Hyatt St. Kitts is set within Christophe Harbor on Banana Bay with unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea and neighboring Nevis. The resort is home to 124 spacious accommodations, 77 guest rooms, and 47 suites, each with a private balcony or terrace. Amenities include beachfront activities, adult and family swimming pools, Sugar Mill Spa & Sanctuary, and The Island Fort by Camp Hyatt for kids. The resort offers three signature restaurants and a grab-and-go Banana Bay Market. The resort offers a Topgolf Swing Suite®, two outdoor pickleball courts and a half-basketball court. The Reception Hall features over 7,000 square feet of dedicated event space. For more information, visit parkhyattstkitts.com.

About Green Key:

Coordinated by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Green Key is a global voluntary eco-certification programme. With more than 4,000 certified hotels and other establishments in 60 countries, Green Key is the leading standard for excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism and hospitality industry. The certification process evaluates the establishments’ environmental management, energy conservation, waste management, water conservation, and other sustainable practices.