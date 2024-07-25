SANGALO SIGNS JERSEY DEAL WITH ST.KITTS AND NEVIS FOOTBALL CHAMPS

Ram’s Village Superstars FC and Sangalo Partner for CFU Club Shield Jerseys

NEW YORK, 24 July 2024 — Sangalo has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Ram’s Village Superstars FC, the reigning champions of the St. Kitts & Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) Premier League. The agreement entails Sangalo designing and manufacturing the club’s home and away jerseys, which are now available for purchase on Sangalo’s website, www.sangalo.com, and through the club for local fans.

This strategic partnership aims to boost the financial prospects and global exposure of Ram’s Village Superstars FC. A percentage of the jersey sales will go directly to the club, providing them with an additional revenue stream. Sangalo’s innovative designs capture the essence of the club, ensuring high-quality, unique jerseys for the players and fans alike.

Sangalo COO Yoseph Tesfagaber expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the mutual benefits for the club, Sangalo, and the broader football community. “We crafted a unique design specific to the club that tries to capture the essence of Ram’s Village Superstars,” Tesfagaber said.

Ram’s Village Superstars FC President, MJ Byron, also praised the partnership, describing it as “timely, efficient, and cohesive,” with hopes for a long-lasting relationship. The club, established in 1970, has a storied history and has won 28 local cups and titles. They will compete in the CFU Club Shield from July 25, 2024, to August 4, 2024, aiming to qualify for the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup.

This deal marks Sangalo’s first foray into manufacturing and selling jerseys for football clubs, with more partnerships expected to be announced soon. The initiative not only enhances the club’s financial stability but also increases its visibility on a global scale.

For more details and to purchase the jerseys, visit Sangalo’s website.

About Sangalo

Sangalo, established in New York City in 2023, focuses on increasing the exposure and financial opportunities for unique football clubs worldwide by selling their official jerseys. Sangalo started as a global distributor and has expanded into manufacturing top-quality kits for partner clubs.

About Ram’s Village Superstars FC

Ram’s Village Superstars FC, champions of the SKNFA Premier League 2023, represent multiple communities and train at the iconic Patsy Allers playfield. The club has a rich history, having won 28 local cups and titles and is set to compete in the CFU Club Shield for the second time.