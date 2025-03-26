ANOTHER FAILED PROJECT! MINISTER SAMAL DUGGINS UNDER FIRE FOR ABANDONED GREENHOUSES

Newton Grove, St. Kitts – Another project, another failure! Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins is once again in the hot seat as his 2023 promise of 15 state-of-the-art greenhouses remains incomplete and abandoned in 2025.

The latest scathing critique comes from PAM Deputy Political Leader Azard Gumbs, who took to social media to expose yet another of Duggins’ long list of stalled, mismanaged, and failed projects.

Standing at the Newton Grove site, where construction was supposed to transform the agricultural landscape, Gumbs minced no words:

“Another stalled, delayed project under the Minister of Agriculture. One must ask the Minister: How much was budgeted for this project? How much has been spent? And why is there a delay? The farmers who needed these greenhouses still need these greenhouses. Duggins, why do you continue to fail in every ministry you hold? The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve better.”

This revelation adds fuel to mounting criticisms against Duggins, whose tenure has been marred by unfulfilled promises, delays, and questionable project execution.

Residents and farmers are now demanding answers and accountability. Where has the money gone? Why have these projects not been completed? And most importantly—when will the people of St. Kitts and Nevis stop paying the price for Minister Duggins’ incompetence?

Stay tuned as this story develops. #FailedPromises #DugginsDisaster #AccountabilityNow