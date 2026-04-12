$7.5 BILLION AT STAKE: BECKLES SOUNDS ALARM AS CARICOM TENSIONS THREATEN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO’S ECONOMY

By Rhondor Dowlat, Senior Journalist

A looming economic shockwave is now at the center of the escalating CARICOM dispute, as Opposition Leader warns that Trinidad and Tobago could face a staggering $7.5 billion loss if regional relations fracture.

In a blistering intervention that has intensified political pressure, Beckles accused Prime Minister of steering the country toward what she described as a dangerous diplomatic and economic crossroads.

“This economy cannot afford to lose $7.5 billion,” Beckles declared, referencing data tied to intra-regional trade within —a lifeline that fuels key sectors across Trinidad and Tobago.

ECONOMIC FAULTLINES EMERGING

Beckles’ warning strikes at the heart of Trinidad and Tobago’s economic engine. Regional trade, she argued, is not a political abstraction—it is a real, measurable pillar of national survival.

Manufacturing exports, small and medium enterprises, education exchanges, and service industries all depend heavily on CARICOM access. A breakdown in relations, she cautioned, would send shockwaves through supply chains, disrupt markets, and erode investor confidence.

Her estimate of $7.5 billion underscores the scale of potential fallout—transforming what some view as a diplomatic dispute into a full-blown economic risk scenario.

DIPLOMACY UNDER FIRE

The Opposition Leader did not stop at economics. She delivered a pointed critique of the Government’s diplomatic conduct, accusing the administration of undermining long-established regional norms.

Central to her criticism was the reported absence of the Prime Minister from a recent emergency CARICOM Heads of Government meeting—an act Beckles described as deeply troubling in the context of regional governance expectations.

She also raised concerns about the handling of official correspondence with regional leaders, suggesting that protocol and respect—cornerstones of CARICOM’s consensus-driven model—are being compromised.

“NO ONE WINS” IN REGIONAL FRACTURE

Beckles challenged the Government’s narrative that emphasizes Trinidad and Tobago’s financial contributions to CARICOM, arguing that such framing ignores a critical reality: the country benefits just as significantly—if not more—from the regional arrangement.

From tourism flows to financial services and the creative economy, CARICOM integration provides opportunities that extend far beyond balance sheets.

Her message was stark: no citizen is insulated from the consequences of deteriorating regional ties.

Workers, students, entrepreneurs, and exporters all stand to feel the impact if access to Caribbean markets weakens.

A NATION AT A CROSSROADS

Against the backdrop of rising living costs, industrial tensions, and broader economic uncertainty, Beckles warned that Trinidad and Tobago is in no position to absorb additional shocks.

Her call was clear—recalibrate, re-engage, and restore stability within CARICOM before the situation spirals into irreversible damage.

“The question every citizen must consider,” she emphasized, “is who stands to gain—and who stands to lose.”

REGIONAL IMPLICATIONS GROWING

The controversy unfolds amid wider tensions within CARICOM over governance, transparency, and adherence to established processes—issues that have increasingly defined the regional conversation.

As divisions deepen, Beckles’ warning adds urgency to calls for measured leadership, disciplined diplomacy, and a return to consensus-driven engagement.

Because beyond the politics and rhetoric lies a sobering reality:

The cost of disunity may be far greater than anyone is prepared to pay.