Four St. Kitts-Nevis Students Celebrate Monroe University Graduation with Highest Academic Distinction

Four proud St. Kitts and Nevis nationals are being celebrated for outstanding academic achievement after graduating from Monroe University with the distinguished honor of Summa Cum Laude as members of the Class of 2026.

The graduates — Jeremiah Welcome, Thomas Martin Jr., Kerine Webbe, and Neile Cher Williams-Seaton — have brought pride to their families, communities, and the Federation through their dedication, discipline, and commitment to excellence.

Jeremiah Welcome graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Hospitality Management, earning Summa Cum Laude honors. A dedicated hospitality professional and educator, Welcome has built experience in front desk operations, guest relations, tourism service, and Home Economics instruction. He currently serves as a trained teacher at Washington Archibald High School and has also gained hospitality experience with the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Casino & Spa and Ramada by Wyndham St. Kitts Resort. His passion for tourism development and service excellence reflects the growing importance of well-trained Caribbean professionals in the regional hospitality sector.

Thomas Martin Jr. also achieved Summa Cum Laude honors, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity. His accomplishment highlights the increasing presence of young nationals from St. Kitts and Nevis in technology, digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

Kerine Webbe graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management, marking another proud moment of academic success and professional promise.

Neile Cher Williams-Seaton earned Summa Cum Laude honors with a Bachelor of Science in Professional Studies, further demonstrating the strength and versatility of St. Kitts-Nevis students at Monroe University.

Together, these four graduates represent Caribbean excellence at its best. Their shared Summa Cum Laude distinction is a powerful testament to hard work, sacrifice, ambition, and academic discipline. St. Kitts and Nevis proudly salutes Jeremiah Welcome, Thomas Martin Jr., Kerine Webbe, and Neile Cher Williams-Seaton on this remarkable Monroe University milestone.