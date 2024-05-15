Caribbean Police Chiefs Unite to Combat Gun Violence: Commissioner Sutton Represents St. Kitts and Nevis

Commissioner of Police James Sutton from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has joined his counterparts from across the Caribbean at the 38th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police. The conference, held at the Ramada Resort in Belize City, Belize, from May 13 to May 17, 2024, gathers law enforcement leaders to address critical issues affecting the region.

With a focus on “Improving Regional Security Through Stronger Law Enforcement Cooperation,” the conference aims to foster collaboration and strategize solutions to common challenges faced by Caribbean nations. Topics under discussion include enhancing cyber resilience, building partnerships for safer communities, leveraging facial recognition technology, and maximizing crime gun intelligence through technology and inter-agency cooperation.

St. Kitts and Nevis, alongside 24 other states, is a member of The Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police, reflecting the shared commitment to regional security.

One pressing issue on the agenda is the smuggling of guns and the consequent rise in gun violence. Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs in Belize, emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue, especially considering the violent year experienced across the Caribbean in 2023. He highlighted the importance of collaboration among law enforcement agencies to combat illegal weapons trafficking and transnational crimes.

In St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as across the Caribbean, gang violence and gun-related crimes pose significant challenges. The conference provides a platform for stakeholders to exchange insights and strategies to mitigate these threats effectively.

As Commissioner Sutton represents St. Kitts and Nevis at the conference, the region looks towards enhanced cooperation and innovation in law enforcement to create safer communities and combat transnational crimes effectively.