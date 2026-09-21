19 YEARS IN UNIFORM: QUESTIONS MOUNT OVER REPORTED MOVE TO REMOVE LT. GIDDEL SMITHEN From Postgraduate Studies to Career Uncertainty: McLean Hobson Examines the SKNDF Officer’s Case

TRAFFIC CASE ALLEGEDLY USED TO END YOUNG SKNDF OFFICER’S 19-YEAR CAREER

By Former Director of Maritime Affairs, McLean Hobson

Times Caribbean Commentary

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Serious concerns are being raised about the reported treatment of Lieutenant Giddel Smithen, a long-serving commissioned officer of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force whose military career has spanned approximately 19 years.

According to information shared by maritime specialist and former public official McLean Hobson, administrative actions were reportedly taken against Smithen after he was arrested and charged in connection with a traffic accident on July 17, 2025.

There were reportedly no fatalities. The allegations arising from the accident remain a matter for the court, and Smithen is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence.

A promising maritime career

Hobson said he first met Smithen in 2012, when the young officer was studying Marine Engineering at the Caribbean Maritime University in Jamaica and needed sea time to complete his training.

Then serving as Director of Maritime Affairs and head of the St. Kitts and Nevis Ship Registry, Hobson assisted Smithen in securing placement aboard the United Kingdom-flagged tanker Henrietta PG, which operated between South America and the Caribbean.

According to Hobson, Smithen performed successfully and later graduated at the top of his class.

Smithen subsequently served as executive officer aboard the Coast Guard cutter Stalwart. A 2016 Times Caribbean report described him and the vessel’s commander as two highly trained young officers who had graduated from the United States Coast Guard Officer Candidate School.

Hobson said his support continued as Smithen completed Junior Command and Staff Training in Jamaica in 2018 and advanced within the SKNDF.

He further alleged that Smithen was promoted to captain in January 2024 but returned to the rank of lieutenant later that year. The Defence Force has not publicly explained the reported change.

Study plans disrupted

In August 2025, Smithen reportedly received approval to pursue a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies at The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus.

However, Hobson said Smithen was arrested on the day he was scheduled to travel to Jamaica. After being charged and granted bail, he was reportedly required to surrender his passport, preventing him from leaving the Federation.

Hobson questioned why the arrest occurred on the scheduled travel date when the accident had taken place several weeks earlier. He described the timing as troubling but presented no independent evidence establishing that police deliberately attempted to obstruct Smithen’s studies.

Any suggestion of improper coordination therefore remains an allegation requiring credible evidence and an official response.

Study leave reportedly revoked

Following the arrest, the SKNDF leadership allegedly revoked Smithen’s study leave and instructed him to return to duty by a specified date in October 2025. He was also reportedly directed to take vacation leave.

Hobson argued that military leadership should have first met with the officer, reviewed the circumstances and considered what professional support could be provided while the traffic matter proceeded through the court.

An arrest or charge is not, by itself, a conviction.

Smithen was subsequently informed in writing, according to Hobson, that his “contract” would not be renewed. Hobson disputes whether that mechanism could legally apply to a commissioned officer and has called for clarification of Smithen’s precise employment status and the governing military regulations.

Times Caribbean has not independently reviewed the reported correspondence, commission documents, study-leave approval or applicable service regulations.

Master’s studies continue

Despite the disruption, Smithen has reportedly completed the first year of his master’s programme through blended and