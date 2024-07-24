The Elevate program, intended to curb gang-related homicides, has been labeled a colossal failure, with over 50 murders committed in less than two years. The program, which was established to build on the successes of the earlier Peace Program, has enrolled over 450 young men and women but has not achieved the anticipated reduction in violence.

Despite the substantial financial commitment—over $10 million paid out every three months to participants—the program has not delivered the expected results. Payments are facilitated through the Development Bank, with no social security deductions as promised by the government, raising concerns about transparency and accountability.

Critics argue that the Drew administration’s decision to remove key personnel from the Peace Program has contributed to the surge in the murder rate. While the administration continued to make payments to individuals enrolled in the Peace Program, at $750 per week, the absence of effective oversight and support structures has rendered these efforts insufficient in combating violence.

Supporters of the Drew administration criticize the Peace Program, but it is essential for the public to recognize that the current government did not halt payments to Peace Program participants. However, without the original key personnel and strategic framework, the situation has deteriorated, highlighting the stark contrast between the initial success of the Peace Program and the struggles faced by the Elevate program.