St. Kitts Marches to the Rhythm of Tourism with Exciting Events and Announcements
|Basseterre, St. Kitts (03 April 2024) – St. Kitts continues to captivate travelers with a plethora of events, exciting announcements, and strategic marketing efforts. From the St. Kitts-Nevis Restaurant Week to the St. Kitts Music Festival, March unveiled exciting news for the destination in the coming months.
In an exceptional highlight, St. Kitts welcomed the inaugural cruise call of the magnificent Carnival Venezia. The luxury liner docked at our picturesque ports, allowing passengers to experience the captivating charm of the destination. A cultural exchange between vibrant locals and the ship’s passengers created unforgettable memories and further cemented St. Kitts as a sought-after Caribbean destination.
|As the destination gears up for its ‘Summer of Fun’, the St. Kitts Music Festival, slated for 22nd to 30th June, recently revealed its first wave of artists, which included chart-toppers such as Rick Ross, Third World, Alkaline, Tommy Lee Sparta, Small Axe Band, iTebulous, Eazi, Speedy, T Bone, KT Dan, AkaiiUSweet, Mical Teja, Hi-Light, Green House Band featuring Mishka, Jaydo$, and Mr. Mention, with more acts to come. The festival offers a 9-day experience, perfect for music enthusiasts seeking a mesmerizing Caribbean getaway. CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, commented, “The St. Kitts Music Festival is an unparalleled celebration of music, culture, and island life that brings people together from all corners of the world. We are confident this year’s event will significantly increase travel to the destination, both internationally and regionally.”
Further to the much-anticipated Summer of Fun calendar, the St. Kitts-Nevis Restaurant Week, slated for 11-21 July, delighted food enthusiasts by announcing its themed ingredient – the luscious papaya. Local chefs will showcase their creativity and culinary expertise by incorporating this tropical fruit into their dishes, providing an unforgettable gastronomic experience for food enthusiasts. Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, expressed her excitement: “The themed ingredient adds an innovative twist to our already extraordinary culinary scene, highlighting our commitment to creating unique and unforgettable culinary experiences for our guests.”
|As the destination continued its efforts to increase accessibility to the destination, Minister Henderson led a delegation to Routes Americas in Bogota, Colombia. The premier airline conference of the Americas brought together industry experts and decision-makers, offering a platform to discuss connectivity to St. Kitts and Nevis further to expand service and identify potential routes for the future based on the overall growth plan. The ultimate goal of attendance at these conferences is to increase the economic viability of the destination and improve the overall sustainability of our tourism industry.
St. Kitts continues to capture the attention of the Trade and Media. Destination I Do has featured St. Kitts and Nevis in its most recent article on getting married in paradise. The article highlights various venue options, such as the luxurious Park Hyatt, the serene Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort, and the iconic Four Seasons Resort Nevis. St. Kitts and Nevis’ enchanting beauty and uniquely diverse facilities make it the perfect wedding destination for couples seeking a truly unforgettable experience. Follow the link to view the full article: https://bit.ly/3PFKzgaThe St. Kitts Tourism Authority continues its robust strategy to promote the destination through various platforms. Recently, SKTA representatives attended travel and adventure shows in Atlanta and Dallas, effectively showcasing the allure of St. Kitts to consumers in key gateway and feeder markets. Melnecia Marshall, Deputy CEO at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, emphasized the importance of these efforts, saying, “We are dedicated to building brand awareness and travel demand in our source markets. Our presence at these shows allows us to engage directly with potential visitors and highlight our destination’s unique experiences.”
|The quest to transform St. Kitts into a year-round destination is well on its way as we garner the attention of our international travel partners and generate demand among consumers through collaboration with our local partners. The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is once again calling upon the general public to support the destination’s recent nominations at the 2024 World Travel Awards. The categories in which St. Kitts has been nominated include Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board, Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Cultural Destination, and Caribbean’s Leading Dive Destination. To cast your vote, kindly visit https://bit.ly/42Icmlq and play a vital role in securing these titles.
The Authority looks forward to strengthening its position in the marketplace with a sizzling summer of fun.
