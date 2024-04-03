St. Kitts Marches to the Rhythm of Tourism with Exciting Events and Announcements

As the destination continued its efforts to increase accessibility to the destination, Minister Henderson led a delegation to Routes Americas in Bogota, Colombia. The premier airline conference of the Americas brought together industry experts and decision-makers, offering a platform to discuss connectivity to St. Kitts and Nevis further to expand service and identify potential routes for the future based on the overall growth plan. The ultimate goal of attendance at these conferences is to increase the economic viability of the destination and improve the overall sustainability of our tourism industry.



St. Kitts continues to capture the attention of the Trade and Media. Destination I Do has featured St. Kitts and Nevis in its most recent article on getting married in paradise. The article highlights various venue options, such as the luxurious Park Hyatt, the serene Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort, and the iconic Four Seasons Resort Nevis. St. Kitts and Nevis’ enchanting beauty and uniquely diverse facilities make it the perfect wedding destination for couples seeking a truly unforgettable experience. Follow the link to view the full article: https://bit.ly/3PFKzgaThe St. Kitts Tourism Authority continues its robust strategy to promote the destination through various platforms. Recently, SKTA representatives attended travel and adventure shows in Atlanta and Dallas, effectively showcasing the allure of St. Kitts to consumers in key gateway and feeder markets. Melnecia Marshall, Deputy CEO at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, emphasized the importance of these efforts, saying, “We are dedicated to building brand awareness and travel demand in our source markets. Our presence at these shows allows us to engage directly with potential visitors and highlight our destination’s unique experiences.”