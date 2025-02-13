Douglas Wattley Sounds Alarm: Healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis Requires Urgent Overhaul

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Former Permanent Secretary, Advisor, and Consultant Douglas Wattley has issued a stark warning about the deteriorating state of healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis, calling for a holistic and transformative approach to reverse its decline.

In a discussion highlighted by The St. Kitts-Nevis Times, Wattley was asked if the solution lay in a comprehensive overhaul that would modernize infrastructure and address operational and systemic issues. The proposed changes would include capacity building and the intellectual development of healthcare professionals to better meet the evolving needs of the population.

Wattley confirmed the assessment, stating, “Yes. But that problem has not just raised its ugly head. The problem existed since the Douglas Administration.”

His comments highlight longstanding issues in the healthcare sector, which have reportedly worsened over the years due to inadequate reforms. Wattley’s call for action comes amid growing public concern over the quality and accessibility of healthcare services in the federation.

As pressure mounts on the current administration to address these systemic challenges, Wattley’s remarks are sure to add to the debate over how to deliver sustainable, high-quality healthcare to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.