REDUNDANT TRAINING TO DELAY PROMOTION IS MYOPIC AND SHORT-SIGHTED

Questions Raised Over Captain Garnette’s Reported Assignment to Junior Command and Staff Course

By McClean Hobson

Former Director of Maritime Affairs

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — As word spreads about Captain Garnette’s possible elevation to Commander of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, concerns have emerged that certain decisions could frustrate or delay his professional advancement.

According to information available to me, Captain Garnette completed the core module of the Junior Command and Staff Leadership Programme in 2022. Yet, he is reportedly now in Guyana undertaking similar junior-level command and staff training.

If that information is accurate, serious questions must be answered.

Placing an officer of Captain Garnette’s rank and experience on a junior command course alongside officers who may be several years behind him professionally appears difficult to justify. It may represent an unnecessary use of public resources while potentially disregarding his years of service, previous training and academic accomplishments.

More importantly, why was he not nominated for the Senior Command and Staff Course—a programme that would seemingly be more appropriate for an officer being considered for the highest level of command within the SKNDF?

An objective examination suggests one of two possibilities: either the relevant authorities failed to review Captain Garnette’s existing training records properly, or he was assigned overlapping training that could have the effect of delaying his eligibility for promotion.

That does not automatically prove improper intent. But it deserves a clear explanation.

Nearly 29 years after the re-establishment of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, the country should have a documented and transparent system governing appointments and promotions. Officers ought to know precisely what qualifications, professional courses, performance standards and years of experience are required to advance from one rank to another.

Those standards should not exist only in the minds of a small group of decision-makers. Nor should they appear capable of changing depending on the officer under consideration.

Clear rules protect everyone.

They protect qualified officers from arbitrary treatment, protect the Defence Force from accusations of favouritism and give the public confidence that senior appointments are based on merit, competence, experience and national-security needs.

Captain Garnette has reportedly distinguished himself professionally during his tenure as Commanding Officer of the SKNDF Coast Guard. His stated academic and professional qualifications include:

Bachelor of Science in International Shipping from the Caribbean Maritime University

Master of Science in Maritime Safety Administration from the World Maritime University

Master of Arts in International Relations through an institution associated with the United States Army War College

Diploma in National Security Policy and Strategy from the United States Army War College

These are substantial qualifications. When combined with his operational experience and leadership of the Coast Guard, they strengthen the argument that Captain Garnette should be considered for senior-level professional development—not asked to repeat junior-level instruction he has reportedly already completed.

The authorities should therefore clarify the nature of his present course, explain how it differs from his previous training and identify the established requirements for appointment as Commander of the SKNDF.

Transparency would settle much of the speculation.

Based on the information presently available, I can find no convincing professional justification for requiring Captain Garnette to repeat substantially similar training. His experience and academic record appear to make him a more suitable candidate for Senior Command and Staff training.

Professional development must prepare officers for greater responsibility. It should never appear to be an administrative obstacle placed in the path of advancement.

The SKNDF deserves a transparent promotion system. Captain Garnette deserves a fair and objective assessment. And the people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve confidence that leadership decisions within such an important national institution are based on clearly defined standards.

The relevant authorities should address these concerns publicly and provide the facts.

Editor’s note: This article represents the analysis and opinion of former Director of Maritime Affairs McClean Hobson. Claims concerning Captain Garnette’s current training and possible promotion have not been independently confirmed by Times Caribbean. The relevant authorities and Captain Garnette are welcome to provide clarification or a response.