NOTED CULTURALIST, HISTORIAN AND PERSONALITY LARRY ARMONY DIES FOLLOWING FRIGATE BAY BOATING INCIDENT

Police investigation continues as St. Kitts and Nevis mourns a devoted guardian of the nation’s history, heritage and cultural identity

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 22, 2026 (Times Caribbean) — St. Kitts and Nevis is mourning the passing of noted culturalist, historian, educator and national personality Larry Lucien Armony, who died following a boating incident at the Frigate Bay Marina.

He was 80.

According to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Mr. Armony, a resident of Sandy Point, sustained injuries during the incident on the morning of September 21.

Emergency Medical Services attended to him at the scene before transporting him to the Joseph N. France General Hospital. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit but passed away during the early morning hours of September 22.

Police have not yet announced the full circumstances surrounding the incident. An investigation remains ongoing.

“The RSCNPF extends its sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Armony during this most difficult time,” the Police Force stated.

A lifetime devoted to heritage

Armony’s passing represents a profound loss for the cultural and historical community of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Born in St. Kitts in 1946, he received his early education locally before attending the University of the West Indies in Jamaica, where he studied Economics and History between 1968 and 1971.

His professional journey carried him through banking, education, agriculture, construction and cultural administration. But history remained close to his heart.

He taught Caribbean and European History at the Basseterre High School from 1972 to 1973 and later served as the principal of a primary school. During a period in Trinidad between 1976 and 1986, he also worked as a teacher, construction worker and farmer.

Yet his greatest national impact came through his determined efforts to preserve the Federation’s cultural identity.

Armony used theatre, dance, music, poetry and public education to highlight the African foundations of Caribbean culture at a time when many traditional practices received limited recognition.

Building institutions and preserving identity

Armony was closely associated with the development of the Okolo Tegremantine Arts Theatre, established in 1973. The organisation became an important platform for Afro-Caribbean dance, drumming, theatre and cultural expression.

He also played a central role in the establishment of the St. Christopher Heritage Society in 1989, serving as its secretary. Through that organisation, he helped to strengthen national awareness of local architecture, folklore, traditional arts, environmental protection and previously overlooked aspects of Kittitian history.

His work supported efforts to recover and preserve important historical artefacts, restore the Treasury Building and develop the National Museum in Basseterre.

In 1990, Armony became General Manager of the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, where he served for approximately 19 years. His stewardship contributed significantly to the continued preservation, development and international promotion of one of the Federation’s most treasured historical landmarks.

Armony consistently advocated for the protection of both tangible and intangible heritage—from historic buildings and natural spaces to folklore, music, theatre, dance and oral traditions.

He was more than a historian.

Armony was an educator, performer, poet, cultural advocate and unmistakable national personality. His words carried rhythm. His work carried purpose.

For decades, he reminded Kittitians and Nevisians that their history should be researched, documented and passed confidently to future generations. His public contributions helped deepen the nation’s understanding of stories and traditions that might otherwise have been overlooked.

His passing closes an extraordinary chapter.

But the institutions he helped to build, the stories he preserved and the cultural consciousness he inspired will remain firmly woven into the national fabric of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Times Caribbean extends heartfelt condolences to Mr. Armony’s family, relatives, friends and the wider cultural, educational and heritage communities.