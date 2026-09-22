HORSFORD’S AUTOMOTIVE UNVEILS BOLD CHERY TIGGO 4 CROSS OFFER — BRAND-NEW SUV FROM EC$997 MONTHLY

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Horsford’s Automotive is making a bold case for buying new, unveiling an attractive financing offer on the 2027 Chery Tiggo 4 Cross Comfort in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The brand-new SUV is being advertised from EC$997 per month, with zero down payment, based on financing over 8.5 years at 6 per cent. Its promotional VAT Day price is listed as EC$79,500.

That monthly figure is one of the biggest talking points.

In its new campaign, Horsford’s compares the Tiggo 4 Cross offer with a typical imported 2015 Honda Vezel or HR-V, estimated at EC$62,000 and approximately EC$1,199 monthly over five years at the same interest rate.

According to the promotional comparison, choosing the new Chery could save a buyer about EC$202 per month, despite the Tiggo 4 Cross carrying a higher overall purchase price. The lower monthly payment is made possible by the longer financing period advertised.

But the value proposition goes beyond the monthly figure.

The new Tiggo 4 Cross comes with a 10-year or 1,000,000-kilometre engine warranty, along with seven-year or 200,000-kilometre bumper-to-bumper coverage. Full insurance is available, while buyers also benefit from local dealer support and after-sales service through Horsford’s Automotive.

The Comfort model is promoted as offering modern safety features, smart technology, premium comfort, a spacious and versatile cabin, and potentially lower running and maintenance costs than an older imported vehicle.

The campaign carries a clear message: “Why buy used? Pay less per month. Drive new.”

Chery’s arrival through Horsford’s Automotive gives local motorists another brand-new vehicle option, backed by established dealership support in the Federation.

Interested customers can visit Horsford’s Automotive to inspect the Tiggo 4 Cross and obtain full information on eligibility, insurance, financing and warranty conditions.

Financing is subject to approval. Advertised figures, availability and other terms and conditions may apply.Horsford’s and Chery Promotional Post

🚘🔥 WHY BUY USED WHEN YOU CAN DRIVE BRAND NEW FOR LESS PER MONTH?

The new 2027 Chery Tiggo 4 Cross Comfort has arrived at Horsford’s Automotive—and this deal deserves your attention!

✅ As low as EC$997 per month

✅ Zero down payment

✅ 10-year/1,000,000-km engine warranty

✅ 7-year/200,000-km bumper-to-bumper warranty

✅ Modern safety and smart technology

✅ Premium comfort and spacious design

✅ Local dealer support and after-sales service

Yes, you read that correctly: EC$997 monthly!

Compared with the advertised monthly cost of a typical older used import, you could save about EC$202 every month while stepping into a newer, safer and more modern SUV.

New vehicle. Big warranty. Lower monthly payment.

And the road ahead looks better from behind the wheel of a Chery.

Visit Horsford’s Automotive and experience the Tiggo 4 Cross for yourself.

Try Horsford’s First.

Chery, for family.

📍 Available at Horsford’s Automotive, St. Kitts and Nevis.

EC$997 monthly is based on financing over 8.5 years at 6%. Financing is subject to approval. Zero-down eligibility, insurance, availability and other terms and conditions may apply.