ACTING PM HANLEY LEADS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS DELEGATION TO UNGA 81 IN NEW YORK

Federation Set to Push Climate Resilience, Development Financing and SIDS Priorities on Global Stage

TIMES CARIBBEAN | NEW YORK — September 21, 2026 — Acting Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley is leading the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation to New York for the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), as the Federation prepares to place the priorities of Small Island Developing States firmly before the international community.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday, September 21, the Federation’s participation will focus on strengthening international cooperation while advancing key national development interests.

The 81st Session of the UN General Assembly officially opened on September 8, 2026, while the high-level General Debate begins on Tuesday, September 22 and continues through September 26, before concluding on September 28. (United Nations)

This year’s General Debate is being held under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.” World leaders and senior government representatives will use the high-level week to outline national priorities and address major international challenges. (United Nations)

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the gathering provides an important diplomatic platform.

The Government says its delegation will advocate on issues carrying particular significance for Small Island Developing States, including climate change, sustainable development, energy security, economic resilience and improved access to development financing.

Climate-related concerns are expected to feature prominently during the week. The UN programme includes a high-level event on climate action and the just transition on September 23, followed by a high-level meeting on the threats posed by sea-level rise on September 24 — matters of direct relevance to vulnerable island states. (United Nations)

St. Kitts and Nevis has consistently maintained that small island nations face vulnerabilities that are not always adequately reflected in traditional international development and financing frameworks. The Federation’s Sustainable Island State Agenda also identifies sustainability and climate resilience as central pillars of the country’s long-term development framework. (Sustainable Island State Agenda)

While in New York, the delegation is also expected to participate in bilateral and multilateral engagements aimed at strengthening relationships with international partners and identifying opportunities for cooperation.

The Government said its presence at UNGA 81 represents a continuation of St. Kitts and Nevis’ diplomatic efforts to ensure the Federation has a voice in decisions affecting global development, climate resilience and the future of vulnerable small states.

For a nation of modest geographic size, the message in New York will be clear: the concerns of small island states remain firmly connected to some of the biggest challenges confronting the international community.

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