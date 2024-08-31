Dutch Court Upholds Six-Year Sentence for Reggae Artist Jah Cure on Attempted Manslaughter Charges

Jamaican reggae singer Jah Cure will continue serving his six-year prison sentence for attempted manslaughter in the Netherlands, following a recent court ruling. The decision, handed down last week, came after Jah Cure sought acquittal from the charges that have kept him behind bars since 2022.The artist, born Siccature Alcock, was convicted in March 2022 for the stabbing of a Dutch promoter during an altercation in Amsterdam. Despite his efforts to overturn the conviction, the Dutch court upheld the original sentence, citing the severity of the offense.Jah Cure, known for his soulful reggae hits and powerful vocals, will have another opportunity to present his case during a scheduled hearing on November 12th. However, the recent ruling has dimmed hopes for an early release, leaving the singer to serve out his sentence as previously ordered.The case has drawn significant attention from fans and the wider reggae community, with many following the developments closely. Jah Cure’s legal team continues to explore options for appeal, but for now, the artist remains in custody in the Netherlands, where he will continue to serve his sentence.