12-Year-Old Greyson Burrell Makes History for St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing

Young Multi-Sport Athlete Becomes First Sailor from the Federation to Compete at Optimist North American Championship

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, May 28, 2026 — Twelve-year-old sailor and multi-sport athlete Greyson Burrell has etched his name into the sporting history of St. Kitts and Nevis, becoming the first sailor from the Federation to qualify for and compete in an Optimist North American Championship.

Representing St. Kitts and Nevis with pride, determination and maturity beyond his years, Greyson competed at the 2026 Optimist North American Championship held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, from May 21 to 28. The championship brought together 172 of the top young Optimist sailors from across North America and the Caribbean, creating a highly competitive international stage for rising youth sailing talent.

After the qualification series, Greyson secured a commendable 20th-place finish in the Bronze Fleet, which featured 57 sailors. His performance marked a major milestone not only in his young athletic career, but also in the development of sailing in St. Kitts and Nevis.

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is the challenge Greyson faced in adapting to the conditions in Halifax. Coming from the warm waters of the Caribbean, the young Kittitian and Nevisian athlete had to quickly adjust to cold temperatures, shifting winds, strong currents, specialized gear and unfamiliar racecourse conditions.

Despite those challenges, Greyson demonstrated courage, discipline and resilience throughout the championship, earning valuable international experience against some of the strongest youth sailors in the region.

His historic sailing achievement comes just weeks after he earned an impressive second-place cycling finish in Anguilla, further highlighting his versatility as a young multi-sport athlete with tremendous promise.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association and the St. Kitts Yacht Club have praised Greyson’s performance, describing it as a proud and historic moment for the Federation. They also extended gratitude to his coaches, family, sponsors, supporters and partners who helped make the opportunity possible.

At just 12 years old, Greyson Burrell has shown that talent, hard work and determination can carry young athletes from St. Kitts and Nevis far beyond the shores of home.

His journey now stands as an inspiration to other young Kittitian and Nevisian athletes, proving that with commitment, courage and support, the Federation’s youth can compete with confidence on the regional and international stage.

Greyson Burrell has not only made history — he has opened a new chapter for youth sailing in St. Kitts and Nevis.

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