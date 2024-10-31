“St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Roaring back: 30 Transformative Achievements in 30 Days Fuel ‘Road to Resurrection’ After Tumultuos, Scandalous Collapse!”

St. Kitts and Nevis has rolled out 30 in 30 days, setting a bold course for economic resurgence and reclaiming its place on the global Citizenship by Investment (CBI) stage. After two years of turmoil and instability marked by risky decisions, a shocking appointment of a convicted fraudster as a public official, and a massive RICO lawsuit that all seemingly led to the CEO’s resignation, the CIU has now begun a road to ressurection in an attempt to emerge stronger, restructured, and committed to transformative change.

Now operating as a statutory body, the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) has undertaken a strategic overhaul, promising a “world-class CBI experience” through initiatives focused on transparency, efficiency, and service excellence.

“Our First 30 Days: Intense Activity, Rewarding Achievements”

Chairman Calvin St. Juste highlighted the transformation: “Our first 30 days as a statutory body have been a period of intense activity and rewarding achievements. Each initiative we’ve accomplished aims to create a seamless, efficient process for applicants and deliver exceptional service to stakeholders. We are committed to leading this Unit with innovation, responsiveness, and purpose to reflect the excellence St. Kitts and Nevis stands for.”

St. Juste emphasized that the CIU will continue pushing boundaries to enhance its value to citizens, investors, and the global community. Below are some of the major milestones achieved in this short span:

1. Revamped Leadership and Strategic Appointments

Board of Governors Elected : A new Board of Governors was appointed to reinforce oversight and accountability.

: A new Board of Governors was appointed to reinforce oversight and accountability. Full Staffing Accomplished : Over 1,000 applicants competed for roles, ensuring highly qualified hires across the board.

: Over 1,000 applicants competed for roles, ensuring highly qualified hires across the board. Formation of C-Suite: Key executive appointments were made to streamline leadership and strategic operations.

2. Enhanced Communications and Stakeholder Outreach

New Communications Division : A dedicated team now ensures accurate, timely updates to stakeholders.

: A dedicated team now ensures accurate, timely updates to stakeholders. Office of the Chairman Established : This office centralizes executive decision-making and CIU governance.

: This office centralizes executive decision-making and CIU governance. “Meet and Greet” with Agents: First in-person and virtual engagements with agents have created stronger partnerships and transparency.

3. Global Engagement and Partnerships to Boost Confidence

Middle East and Asia Engagements : In-person meetings were held in key global regions to expand collaboration and boost market confidence.

: In-person meetings were held in key global regions to expand collaboration and boost market confidence. International Summits : Events in Dubai, Beijing, and Miami showcased the CIU to global stakeholders.

: Events in Dubai, Beijing, and Miami showcased the CIU to global stakeholders. Investment Gateway Summit 2025: The summit dates were announced, signaling a renewed commitment to international investment.

4. Operational Enhancements and Technological Upgrades

24-Hour Response Time : A new response benchmark increases reliability and responsiveness for applicants.

: A new response benchmark increases reliability and responsiveness for applicants. Backlog Task Force : A specialized team now expedites processing, clearing application backlogs.

: A specialized team now expedites processing, clearing application backlogs. Advanced Tech Implementations: New technologies are improving application tracking and accuracy.

5. Streamlined Application Processing and Policy Updates

10-Week Decision Timeline : Processing times have been slashed, offering 10-week application decisions.

: Processing times have been slashed, offering 10-week application decisions. Updated Regulations: New application forms and investment thresholds reflect current market conditions.

6. Financial Milestones and Growing Recognition

Increased Revenue and Interest : Rising application submissions have boosted revenue.

: Rising application submissions have boosted revenue. CBI Index Ranking: St. Kitts and Nevis clinched the top spot in the CBI Index, a testament to its enhanced standards.

7. Expanded Benefits for Investors and Families

Reduced Age of Eligibility for Dependents : Eligibility for dependent parents now begins at age 55, offering families increased flexibility.

: Eligibility for dependent parents now begins at age 55, offering families increased flexibility. Post-Citizenship Additions: Newborns can be added at a reduced fee, facilitating family growth within the program.

With these reforms, St. Kitts and Nevis has set a foundation as it attempts to recover from a period of turmoil. The “Road to Resurrection” is well underway, as the CIU aims to propel economic growth while upholding the Federation’s global reputation as a premier investment destination.

As the Unit continues this trajectory, its commitment to excellence, innovation, and national prosperity remains clear. The coming months will be under heavy scrutiny with expected further enhancements, as the CIU strives to strengthen the nation’s economic resilience and positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as a leader in Citizenship by Investment once again as it was just 3 years ago under the astute leadership of then Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris.