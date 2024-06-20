Soca Artist Hilton ‘Ghetto Flex’ Dalzell Passes Away

The music community is in mourning following the unexpected passing of Hilton ‘Ghetto Flex’ Dalzell, whose death was announced on social media on Thursday afternoon. Dalzell, celebrated for his energetic performances and popular soca tracks, has left a void in the industry.

Dalzell was renowned for his hit songs “Rock Ya Body” and “Wine and Bend Over” with Denise Belfon, as well as “Biting Insects” and “The All Star Show,” a collaboration with Ataklan, Bunji Garlin, and KMC. His music was a staple in the soca genre, and he was known for his vibrant stage presence and contributions to Caribbean music.

While the details surrounding his passing have not been disclosed, the announcement has led to an outpouring of grief and tributes from fellow artists and fans alike. Soca queen Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez expressed her sorrow on Instagram, stating, “Another RIP to an artist that gave significantly to the industry. We have lost another. Rest in peace Ghetto Flex, those that were able to have seen and experienced your energy know! Your music lives, Rest in Peace. Condolences to the family.”

The sentiment shared by Lyons-Alvarez echoes the collective heartbreak felt throughout the music community. Ghetto Flex’s legacy as an artist who brought joy and energy to his performances will be remembered by those who had the privilege of witnessing his talent.

As fans and fellow artists continue to share their memories and tributes, it is clear that Ghetto Flex’s influence on the soca music scene will endure. His dynamic presence and contributions to the genre have left an indelible mark, ensuring that his music will continue to be celebrated for years to come.

The passing of Hilton ‘Ghetto Flex’ Dalzell is a significant loss for the soca community. As the industry reflects on his impact and mourns his loss, there is a shared commitment to honoring his memory through the continued appreciation of his music and the joy it brought to so many.