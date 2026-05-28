NEVIS-BORN SHIRVON GREENE RANKED AMONG TOP BLACK HEAD COACHES IN NJCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

Nevis continues to shine on the international sporting stage as Shirvon Greene, a proud son of Nevis and Head Coach at Monroe University – New Rochelle, New York, has been recognized among the Top Black Head Coaches in NJCAA Division I Women’s Track & Field.

The recognition, highlighted by the Black Coaches Association, places Greene among an elite group of coaches making a major impact in junior college athletics across the United States. The ranking, listed according to USTFCCCA performance standings, celebrates Black head coaches whose programmes have demonstrated excellence, competitiveness, leadership and national relevance in women’s track and field.

Greene’s inclusion is a major achievement not only for Monroe University but also for Nevis and the wider Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, where his journey began. His rise in the highly competitive U.S. collegiate coaching system reflects years of discipline, technical knowledge, athlete development, and a deep commitment to building champions on and off the track.

As Head Coach at Monroe University, Greene has helped guide student-athletes through the demanding world of collegiate track and field, where success is measured not only by medals and rankings but also by academic progress, character, opportunity and long-term growth.

His recognition among the top Black head coaches is also significant in a wider context. It underscores the growing influence of Caribbean-born coaches in American collegiate athletics and highlights how talent, leadership and sporting intelligence from small island nations continue to shape major sporting programmes abroad.

For Nevis, Greene’s achievement is a proud reminder that excellence from the island continues to travel far beyond its shores. From local sporting roots to national recognition in the United States, his story stands as an inspiration to young athletes, coaches and professionals across the Federation.

The Black Coaches Association feature places Greene alongside several highly regarded coaches from institutions including Iowa Western Community College, Hinds Community College, Ranger College, Western Texas, Pima Community College, Central Arizona, Colby Community College, Essex County College and Dawson Community College.

Greene’s name appearing among that distinguished group is a powerful statement of achievement, representation and Caribbean excellence.

Congratulations to Coach Shirvon Greene of Nevis — a proud example of leadership, discipline and sporting excellence on the international stage.