Zubaidah Springer of Saddlers Village Celebrates Achievement in Law

SADDLERS VILLAGE, ST. KITTS—In a remarkable achievement, Zubaidah Springer of Saddlers Village has successfully completed her Bachelor of Laws (LL.B Hons) degree from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. Her academic journey has not only showcased her dedication to the legal field but also highlighted her commitment to serving her community.

Zubaidah’s time at university was marked by active participation in various student organizations. As the Special Projects Chairperson of Frank Worrell Hall for the academic year 2022-2023, she demonstrated exceptional leadership skills. Additionally, her roles as Vice President of the St. Kitts Nevis Students Association and Treasurer of the Guild Union Committee further reflect her capability to balance academics and extracurricular responsibilities.

During her studies, Zubaidah also interned at the Vaughan Henderson Law Firm from May to August 2024. This invaluable experience allowed her to apply her legal knowledge in a practical setting, gaining insights into the intricacies of the legal profession.

Beyond her academic and professional accomplishments, Zubaidah is known for her involvement in community activities. She was the second runner-up in the Miss Labour Queen Show Pageant 2019, showcasing her talent and dedication to representing her constituency. As Vice President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party’s Youth Arm, known as “Young Labour,” she has been a strong advocate for youth engagement in politics and community development.

Zubaidah’s journey is far from over. She is set to further her education at the Norman Manley Law School, where she will pursue her Legal Education Certificate in September 2024.

Her achievements are a testament to her hard work and determination, inspiring many in her community and beyond. Zubaidah Springer exemplifies the potential of young women in St. Kitts and Nevis, and her future in the legal field looks exceptionally bright.