SKNYPA Welcomes Thirty-One New Members After Intensive Training Period

Posted on June 28, 2024 in St.Kitts-Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Held under the theme, ‘Forging New Opportunities for Youth, Solidifying SKNYPA’s Legacy’, the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) proudly welcomed its largest ever cohort of inductees on Sunday, June 23. The induction ceremony held at the CUNA Conference Centre follows a comprehensive three-month probationary period, culminating in the formal acceptance of twenty-nine Kittitians and two Nevisians into the association.  

The thirty-one (31) new members of the 2024 cohort includes:  

Mr. Tahjaun Walters                   Ms. Kyandré Watson 
Ms. Kaylieyonna Robin  Mr. Zarique White  Ms. Ca’leyah Douglas  Mr. Steven Clarke  Ms. Cam -Ronn Audain  Ms. Malia Peterson Ms. Joshornnia Edwards  Ms. Leah Jeremiah  Mr. Jordan Taylor 
Ms. Camira Williams  Ms. Patrina Perreira  Ms. Nataliyah Thomas  Ms. Kaylah Penny  Ms. Lauchele Herbert  Ms. Khalia Huggins-Simmons  Ms. Malika Benjamin Mr. Gemarr Gumbs  Ms. Naomi Francis  Ms. Mikaylah Peets Ms. Judezanna Dore  Ms. Ruoniesha Nisbett  Ms. Tatiyana Archer  Ms. Chereece Antoine  Mr. Curjé Stevens  Ms. Cyanna Johnson  Ms. Arjenel Browne  Mr. Aquanjé Robinson  Ms. Celina Jeremiah  Mr. Caleb Straun 

During the probationary period, the newly inducted SKNYPArians engaged in various training sessions with experts concentrating on public speaking and effective communication, project proposal development, conflict resolution research techniques, and familiarization with the Robert’s Rules of Order for conducting successful meetings. They also engaged in mock parliamentary sessions and community service projects. Their performance was evaluated, and several were recognized with awards at the ceremony. 

SKNYPA President Mr. Hasani McDonald gave brief remarks and averred “this induction is not about pomp, flair, and status. It is about embracing the core values of the Association, encapsulated in our motto: “Equality and Justice in Nation Building.” It is about becoming the voice of our nation’s youth, advocating for issues that affect young people, and most importantly, it is about seizing the opportunity to give back to your communities.”

Mr. Jalen Monzac, Chairman of the Selections Committee and SKNYPA Vice President, reminded the audience by saying that “this timely theme is a call to action. I encourage you, my fellow incoming SKNYPArians to embody the spirit of this theme in everything you do. Embrace the opportunities presented whilst not forgetting to be creators of new avenues for other youth to be empowered and engaged. You enter into SKNYPA with a solid foundation, and you should make your mission to ensure that the mantle carried and built upon”, the Vice President echoed. 

The featured speaker, Mrs. Jihan Williams-Knight, former President of SKNYPA, reflected on her time as a member of the nearly 25-year-old association. “I hope your efforts focus on solidifying SKNYPA’s legacy rather than rewriting or reforming it. While innovation is important, we must respect and build upon our established foundation, always having a center to ground us”, implored Mrs. Williams-Knight. Addressing the newly inducted members, the former President shared eleven guiding principles that all SKNYPArians must uphold, including having fun, maintaining a strong sense of responsibility, and being fearless.

Chairman’s Award for Best Probationer: Ms. Naomi Francis

Chairman’s Award for Best Runner-Up Probationer: Mr. Aquanjé Robinson

Best Project Proposal: Mr. Aquanjé Robinson, Ms. Malika Benjamin, Mr. Steven Clarke, Ms.

Joshornnia Edwards, Ms. Lauchele Herbert, Ms. Celina Jeremiah, Mr. Caleb Straun

Best Speaker (Government Bench, Week 1): Ms. Patrina Pereria

Best Speaker (Opposition, Week 1): Ms. Leah Jeremiah

Best Speaker (Government Bench, Week 2): Ms. Naomi Francis

Best Speaker (Opposition, Week 2): Ms. Malika Benjamin

Presidential Awards: Mr. Aquanjé Robinson, Ms. Naomi Francis, Mr. Curjé Stevens

Non-Judge Awards:

  • Most Helpful: Mr. Curjé Stevens
  • Most Initiative: Mr. Gemaar Gumbs
  • Most Amicable: Mr. Tahjaun Walters
  • Most Improved: Ms. Tatiyana Archer
  • Best Knowledge of Parliamentary Procedures: Ms. Kaylah Penny

The probationary period was managed by SKNYPA’s Selections Committee, led by Vice

President Mr. Jalen Monzac. The committee included General Secretary, Ms. Trosonya Douglas Public Relations Officer, Ms. Malyka Howell and General Member, Ms. Duanna Bradley. 

The Induction Ceremony was graced by the presence of the Federation’s Governor General and SKNYPA’s Honorary Member, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG, J.P, Senator the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Minister of Youth Empowerment et al, Honorary members, alumni, family, friends of the new inductees, and other special guests.

