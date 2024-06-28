SKNYPA Welcomes Thirty-One New Members After Intensive Training Period

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Held under the theme, ‘Forging New Opportunities for Youth, Solidifying SKNYPA’s Legacy’, the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) proudly welcomed its largest ever cohort of inductees on Sunday, June 23. The induction ceremony held at the CUNA Conference Centre follows a comprehensive three-month probationary period, culminating in the formal acceptance of twenty-nine Kittitians and two Nevisians into the association.

The thirty-one (31) new members of the 2024 cohort includes:

Mr. Tahjaun Walters Ms. Kyandré Watson

Ms. Kaylieyonna Robin Mr. Zarique White Ms. Ca’leyah Douglas Mr. Steven Clarke Ms. Cam -Ronn Audain Ms. Malia Peterson Ms. Joshornnia Edwards Ms. Leah Jeremiah Mr. Jordan Taylor Ms. Camira Williams Ms. Patrina Perreira Ms. Nataliyah Thomas Ms. Kaylah Penny Ms. Lauchele Herbert Ms. Khalia Huggins-Simmons Ms. Malika Benjamin Mr. Gemarr Gumbs Ms. Naomi Francis Ms. Mikaylah Peets Ms. Judezanna Dore Ms. Ruoniesha Nisbett Ms. Tatiyana Archer Ms. Chereece Antoine Mr. Curjé Stevens Ms. Cyanna Johnson Ms. Arjenel Browne Mr. Aquanjé Robinson Ms. Celina Jeremiah Mr. Caleb Straun

During the probationary period, the newly inducted SKNYPArians engaged in various training sessions with experts concentrating on public speaking and effective communication, project proposal development, conflict resolution research techniques, and familiarization with the Robert’s Rules of Order for conducting successful meetings. They also engaged in mock parliamentary sessions and community service projects. Their performance was evaluated, and several were recognized with awards at the ceremony.

SKNYPA President Mr. Hasani McDonald gave brief remarks and averred “this induction is not about pomp, flair, and status. It is about embracing the core values of the Association, encapsulated in our motto: “Equality and Justice in Nation Building.” It is about becoming the voice of our nation’s youth, advocating for issues that affect young people, and most importantly, it is about seizing the opportunity to give back to your communities.”

Mr. Jalen Monzac, Chairman of the Selections Committee and SKNYPA Vice President, reminded the audience by saying that “this timely theme is a call to action. I encourage you, my fellow incoming SKNYPArians to embody the spirit of this theme in everything you do. Embrace the opportunities presented whilst not forgetting to be creators of new avenues for other youth to be empowered and engaged. You enter into SKNYPA with a solid foundation, and you should make your mission to ensure that the mantle carried and built upon”, the Vice President echoed.

The featured speaker, Mrs. Jihan Williams-Knight, former President of SKNYPA, reflected on her time as a member of the nearly 25-year-old association. “I hope your efforts focus on solidifying SKNYPA’s legacy rather than rewriting or reforming it. While innovation is important, we must respect and build upon our established foundation, always having a center to ground us”, implored Mrs. Williams-Knight. Addressing the newly inducted members, the former President shared eleven guiding principles that all SKNYPArians must uphold, including having fun, maintaining a strong sense of responsibility, and being fearless.

Chairman’s Award for Best Probationer: Ms. Naomi Francis

Chairman’s Award for Best Runner-Up Probationer: Mr. Aquanjé Robinson

Best Project Proposal: Mr. Aquanjé Robinson, Ms. Malika Benjamin, Mr. Steven Clarke, Ms.

Joshornnia Edwards, Ms. Lauchele Herbert, Ms. Celina Jeremiah, Mr. Caleb Straun

Best Speaker (Government Bench, Week 1): Ms. Patrina Pereria

Best Speaker (Opposition, Week 1): Ms. Leah Jeremiah

Best Speaker (Government Bench, Week 2): Ms. Naomi Francis

Best Speaker (Opposition, Week 2): Ms. Malika Benjamin

Presidential Awards: Mr. Aquanjé Robinson, Ms. Naomi Francis, Mr. Curjé Stevens

Non-Judge Awards:

Most Helpful: Mr. Curjé Stevens

Most Initiative: Mr. Gemaar Gumbs

Most Amicable: Mr. Tahjaun Walters

Most Improved: Ms. Tatiyana Archer

Best Knowledge of Parliamentary Procedures: Ms. Kaylah Penny

The probationary period was managed by SKNYPA’s Selections Committee, led by Vice

President Mr. Jalen Monzac. The committee included General Secretary, Ms. Trosonya Douglas Public Relations Officer, Ms. Malyka Howell and General Member, Ms. Duanna Bradley.

The Induction Ceremony was graced by the presence of the Federation’s Governor General and SKNYPA’s Honorary Member, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG, J.P, Senator the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Minister of Youth Empowerment et al, Honorary members, alumni, family, friends of the new inductees, and other special guests.