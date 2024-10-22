SVG’s Governor General Dame Susan Dougan Honored with Doctor of Laws ‘Honoris Causa’ by UWI

Barbados, [OCTOBER 22ND, 2024] — In a momentous occasion celebrating excellence in education and national development, Dame Susan Dougan, the Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), has been conferred the prestigious title of Doctor of Laws ‘Honoris Causa’ by the University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus. This honor recognizes her significant contributions to both education and the advancement of her nation.

Dame Susan was among several distinguished individuals celebrated during the evening graduation ceremony held at the Cave Hill Campus in Barbados. The event was framed by the theme “Celebrating Caribbean Legacy: A Kaleidoscope of Resilience,” highlighting the strength and perseverance inherent in the Caribbean spirit.

During the ceremony, Dame Susan Dougan delivered an inspiring graduation address, sharing her reflections on the importance of resilience in the Caribbean context. As the first woman to hold the position of Governor General in SVG, she emphasized the vital role of education in shaping the future of the nation.

In accepting the honor, Dame Susan expressed her gratitude, calling the occasion a “humbling experience.” She elaborated on her lifelong service to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, reinforcing her commitment to her country and the belief that such service is essential for the nation’s growth and development.

Dame Susan Dougan’s recognition by the University of the West Indies is a testament to her impactful contributions and a celebration of her legacy as a leader dedicated to uplifting her community and country. As the Caribbean continues to navigate challenges and embrace opportunities, her leadership and dedication serve as an inspiration for future generations.