FILTH, FEAR & COVER-UPS: Police Confirm Unsanitary Conditions—Now Hunt Whistleblower Instead of Fixing the Rot
Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 8, 2025
In a stunning turn of events, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has all but confirmed the disgraceful, unsanitary, and deplorable conditions at Police Headquarters—conditions first exposed by brave whistleblower footage now sweeping social media. But instead of addressing the crisis with urgency and humility, the Force has launched a thinly veiled witch hunt for the very officer who dared to tell the truth.
In a tone-deaf press release issued this week, the Police High Command accused a serving officer of “sabotage” for leaking photos and videos from inside the crumbling headquarters. Their biggest concern? Not the fungus-ridden bathrooms, mould-infested walls, or collapsing infrastructure—but the fact that the public found out.
Whistleblower or Scapegoat?
Let’s be clear: whistleblowing is not sabotage—it’s accountability in action. St. Kitts and Nevis has whistleblower protection laws on its books, part of the good governance agenda long touted by successive governments. These laws exist to protect truth-tellers, not persecute them.
If the officer captured real images of real conditions, then what they exposed was the truth—and truth, no matter how uncomfortable, is not a crime.
To turn this into an internal disciplinary matter is not only shameful, it’s anti-democratic. It sends a chilling message: “Stay silent about the truth—or suffer the consequences.”
Rot Confirmed, But Wrapped in Spin
The RSCNPF’s statement says it does “not deny” that the building is in need of upgrades. Translation? The original exposé was accurate.
And yet, they attack the messenger for daring to reveal it. That’s not leadership—that’s damage control. That’s not integrity—that’s intimidation.
Worse yet, the release attempts to emotionally manipulate the public by invoking the sacrifices of “hardworking officers” as if this somehow excuses the miserable conditions those very officers are being forced to endure. If the institution truly respected its officers, it would fix the moldy walls—not muzzle their voices.
Tarnishing Trust, Not Rebuilding It
Let’s not forget: the people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve a Police Force that upholds transparency, professionalism, and accountability. If officers are working in unsafe and unhygienic environments, the real scandal isn’t the leak—it’s the leadership failure that allowed those conditions to persist in the first place.
And calling the online platform that published the footage an “unlicensed outlet” is yet another desperate swipe at the free press—a cornerstone of any functioning democracy.
Time to Clean House—Literally and Figuratively
This is not a time for persecution. It’s a time for reform. The Force should thank the whistleblower, not threaten them. It should invest in repairs, not investigations. It should lead with courage, not fear.
Because what the public saw in those images was not an attack on the Force. It was a cry for help—and a wake-up call for those at the top.
This is more than just mold and mildew. It’s about the moral decay of institutions that punish truth instead of acting on it.
The public is watching. And we won’t be silenced.
This story is still developing.
FULL POLICE PRESS RELEASE BELOW:
Greetings!
The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is aware of an article published online purporting to expose conditions within Police Headquarters. While we do not deny that the building, like many long-standing government structures, is in need of infrastructural upgrades, we take strong issue with the exaggerated and sensationalised portrayal of the situation, especially as it was evidently designed to discredit the hardworking men and women of this institution.
Over the past year, the High Command continues to advocate for the improvements of the working conditions of the Police Force. To date, several short-term remedial efforts have already been implemented. We aim for steady infrastructural improvements with each passing day, hence, we continue to work with relevant authorities to address these longstanding challenges.
What is of greatest concern to us, however, is the blatant act of sabotage committed by a serving officer who recorded and disseminated photos and videos of restricted areas within Police Headquarters. These were further published by a local unlicensed online outlet with the clear intention of causing reputational damage to the Force.
Such conduct by any Police officer breaches all ethical and professional principles, and registers as deeply disrespectful to the many officers who serve with diligence and integrity in spite of sometimes tenuous working conditions. Without a doubt, a Police officer’s personal and professional sacrifices often border on the innumerable. We highly commend and deeply appreciate those who continue to endure and adapt in the fulfilling of their sworn national duty.
We will always welcome constructive feedback, both internally and externally. However, actions that compromise the security of our facilities, the dignity of our personnel, or the trust of the public we serve will never be condoned. Investigations into this matter are ongoing, and disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with established regulations.
The RSCNPF is eternally grateful for the continued support of the St. Kitts-Nevis citizenry we show up daily to serve and protect.
#RSCNPF #BuildBackBetter #ProgressAndPerseverance
