FILTH, FEAR & COVER-UPS: Police Confirm Unsanitary Conditions—Now Hunt Whistleblower Instead of Fixing the Rot

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 8, 2025

In a stunning turn of events, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has all but confirmed the disgraceful, unsanitary, and deplorable conditions at Police Headquarters—conditions first exposed by brave whistleblower footage now sweeping social media. But instead of addressing the crisis with urgency and humility, the Force has launched a thinly veiled witch hunt for the very officer who dared to tell the truth.

In a tone-deaf press release issued this week, the Police High Command accused a serving officer of “sabotage” for leaking photos and videos from inside the crumbling headquarters. Their biggest concern? Not the fungus-ridden bathrooms, mould-infested walls, or collapsing infrastructure—but the fact that the public found out.

Whistleblower or Scapegoat?

Let’s be clear: whistleblowing is not sabotage—it’s accountability in action. St. Kitts and Nevis has whistleblower protection laws on its books, part of the good governance agenda long touted by successive governments. These laws exist to protect truth-tellers, not persecute them.

If the officer captured real images of real conditions, then what they exposed was the truth—and truth, no matter how uncomfortable, is not a crime.

To turn this into an internal disciplinary matter is not only shameful, it’s anti-democratic. It sends a chilling message: “Stay silent about the truth—or suffer the consequences.”

Rot Confirmed, But Wrapped in Spin

The RSCNPF’s statement says it does “not deny” that the building is in need of upgrades. Translation? The original exposé was accurate.

And yet, they attack the messenger for daring to reveal it. That’s not leadership—that’s damage control. That’s not integrity—that’s intimidation.

Worse yet, the release attempts to emotionally manipulate the public by invoking the sacrifices of “hardworking officers” as if this somehow excuses the miserable conditions those very officers are being forced to endure. If the institution truly respected its officers, it would fix the moldy walls—not muzzle their voices.

Tarnishing Trust, Not Rebuilding It

Let’s not forget: the people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve a Police Force that upholds transparency, professionalism, and accountability. If officers are working in unsafe and unhygienic environments, the real scandal isn’t the leak—it’s the leadership failure that allowed those conditions to persist in the first place.

And calling the online platform that published the footage an “unlicensed outlet” is yet another desperate swipe at the free press—a cornerstone of any functioning democracy.

Time to Clean House—Literally and Figuratively

This is not a time for persecution. It’s a time for reform. The Force should thank the whistleblower, not threaten them. It should invest in repairs, not investigations. It should lead with courage, not fear.

Because what the public saw in those images was not an attack on the Force. It was a cry for help—and a wake-up call for those at the top.

This is more than just mold and mildew. It’s about the moral decay of institutions that punish truth instead of acting on it.

The public is watching. And we won’t be silenced.

This story is still developing.

FULL POLICE PRESS RELEASE BELOW: