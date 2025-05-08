Constituency #8 Comes Alive: PLP’s Claudine Saunders led C8 Group Launches ‘Every Doorstep, Every Voice’ Walk-Through Campaign in Stapleton

“

STAPLETON, ST. PETERS — May 9, 2025

The People’s Labour Party (PLP) has launched what’s being hailed as a bold and people-driven engagement initiative, with newly appointed Constituency #8 Chairperson Claudine Saunders leading the charge. The first stop: Stapleton Village, the bustling gateway community of St. Peters—marking the official start of a sustained walk-through campaign set to sweep across every corner of the country’s largest and most diverse constituency.

With sleeves rolled up and boots on the ground, Saunders and her team are determined to bring politics back to the people, one doorstep at a time.

“As the new Chairperson, this was my opportunity to reconnect with residents, hear them out firsthand, and show that the PLP is not just present—but accountable,” said Saunders. “Stapleton was chosen deliberately. It’s a big, dynamic community with real needs—and we’re here to listen and act.”

A Village Speaks: Real Talk. Real Frustration.

During the Stapleton walk-through, Saunders engaged with dozens of residents who voiced strong concerns about unemployment, housing struggles, reduced social assistance, and the lack of opportunity for youth—especially in skilled trades like mechanics.

“They spoke plainly. They’re tired of talk and ready for solutions,” she said. “One woman was in tears about the cut to her $500 assistance, while ministers walk away with 35% pay raises. That’s not just unfair—it’s insulting.”

The contrast between the lavish lifestyles of elected officials and the daily grind of the average family was a recurring theme among residents, some of whom also expressed entrepreneurial aspirations—like opening gyms and wellness centers—but felt unsupported.

A Movement, Not a Moment

The PLP’s walk-through initiative isn’t a one-off photo-op—it’s a blueprint for constant, direct engagement. Chairwoman Saunders made it clear: Stapleton was just the beginning.

Over the next few months, the team intends to systematically visit every village and community within Constituency #8—from St. Peters to Conaree, to Keys, to Cayon. Given the constituency’s sheer size—the largest in the Federation—the task is enormous. But Saunders says her team is ready.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint. And our commitment is to walk this path side by side with the people, consistently and frequently,” she declared.

To ensure every voice counts, the PLP is building a digital database to track concerns, follow up, and ensure transparency and accountability every step of the way.

Putting People First—In Practice

“This is not a campaign stunt. It’s a commitment. When we say ‘Putting People First,’ we mean it—on the ground, face to face, every week,” Saunders emphasized.

The energy in Stapleton was electric, with residents welcoming the outreach as long overdue. Youth spoke about their frustrations, seniors offered wisdom, and women pressed for better job opportunities and livable wages.

What’s Next?

The walk-throughs will continue at least three times per week, covering Cayon, Conaree, Keys, and beyond. By the time the campaign concludes, every inch of Constituency #8 will have been reached.

And to those who feel left behind?

“We are coming. We are listening. And we are acting,” said Saunders. “Constituency #8 is too important, too powerful, and too full of potential to be ignored any longer.”

With this initiative, Claudine Saunders and the PLP aren’t just knocking on doors—they’re opening them.

