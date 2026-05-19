YOUNG NEVISIAN SCHOLAR CORDIESERE LIBURD-WALTERS EARNS MASTER’S DEGREE FROM PRESTIGIOUS JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — A wave of congratulations is pouring in for young Nevisian professional and scholar following her successful graduation from the world-renowned with a Master of Science degree in Environmental Science and Policy.

Originally from Pond Hill, Nevis, Liburd-Walters has added another major academic achievement to her growing list of accomplishments, proudly representing St. Kitts and Nevis on the international stage.

According to information shared on her professional profile, she currently serves as a Senior Youth Development Officer within the , where she has reportedly dedicated years of service toward youth advancement and national development initiatives.

Her educational journey reflects a strong commitment to academic excellence and public service. Prior to completing her graduate studies at Johns Hopkins University, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from .

The achievement has been described by many as a proud moment for Nevis and the wider Federation, particularly as more young nationals continue to excel in specialized fields such as environmental science, sustainability, and policy development.

Friends, family members, colleagues, and supporters have taken to social media to celebrate her accomplishment, praising her discipline, determination, and dedication to education and nation-building.

Johns Hopkins University is internationally recognized as one of the leading research institutions in the world, making Liburd-Walters’ achievement even more noteworthy.

Her success is expected to inspire many young people across St. Kitts and Nevis to pursue higher education and remain committed to personal and professional growth.

SKN Times, Times Caribbean, and St. Kitts-Nevis Daily extend heartfelt congratulations to Cordiesere Liburd-Walters on this outstanding accomplishment and wish her continued success in all future endeavors.