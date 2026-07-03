GLOBAL SHOWCASE GROUNDED: St. Kitts and Nevis’ Big Afri-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2026 Cancelled Until Further Notice

ACTIF 2026 Mega Forum Deferred: St. Kitts and Nevis’ Major Afri-Caribbean Trade Summit No Longer Taking Place as Scheduled

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 3, 2026 — The highly anticipated African Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2026 (ACTIF 2026), originally scheduled to take place in St. Kitts and Nevis from July 29 to July 31, 2026, will no longer proceed as planned.

The major international forum, which was expected to bring high-level delegates, speakers, investors, partners, sponsors, business leaders, and policymakers to the Federation, has been deferred following the latest public health updates from regional, continental, and international authorities regarding an evolving health situation in parts of Africa.

Afreximbank had previously confirmed that the fifth annual AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum was scheduled for July 29–31, 2026, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort in Basseterre.

According to information communicated to event partners and service providers, Afreximbank and the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis mutually agreed that deferring the Forum is the most responsible course of action at this time.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” with the health, safety, and well-being of delegates, speakers, partners, sponsors, and all other participants being placed as the top priority.

International health authorities have been monitoring an Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, with the World Health Organization noting the complex public health environment and ongoing response efforts. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also reported that it is responding to the outbreak, while noting that the overall risk to travelers remains low.

The deferral represents a major development for St. Kitts and Nevis, which had been preparing to host one of the most significant Africa-Caribbean trade and investment gatherings of the year. ACTIF 2026 was expected to serve as a powerful platform for cross-border trade, investment promotion, entrepreneurship, innovation, and deeper economic cooperation between Africa, the Caribbean, and the wider diaspora.

The Forum was also expected to deliver major visibility for the Federation’s tourism, hospitality, business, investment, and events sectors, with preparations already underway among hotels, vendors, service providers, logistics teams, and local partners.

In its communication, organizers expressed appreciation to partners and suppliers who had already invested time and resources into the planning process.

“We sincerely thank you for the time and effort your team invested in preparing quotations and coordinating with us for this event,” the communication stated.

Organizers further emphasized the value of ongoing partnerships and expressed hope that collaboration would continue in the future.

“We value our partnership and look forward to working together again soon,” the statement added.

No new date has yet been announced for the rescheduled Forum.

The decision is being framed not as a cancellation of the mission of ACTIF, but as a precautionary deferral in the interest of public health, responsible planning, and international safety standards.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the postponement is a significant setback to a major global showcase that had been positioned to place the Federation at the center of Afri-Caribbean economic diplomacy. However, the move also signals a cautious and responsible approach by Afreximbank and the Government, as organizers seek to protect participants while preserving the long-term value of the initiative.

ACTIF 2026 was expected to be one of the landmark international events on the Federation’s calendar, bringing together public and private sector leaders around trade, investment, innovation, tourism, finance, and development cooperation.

With the Forum now deferred, attention will turn to whether a new date will be announced and how organizers will reposition the event once public health conditions allow for the gathering to proceed safely.