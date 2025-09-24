PM DREW DOES HAVE A SAY IN NEVIS LANDS, DECLARES DWYER ASTAPHAN: THE SSZ PRIVATE CITY FIRESTORM EXPLODES

Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 2025 — Former Government Minister and outspoken social activist Dwyer Astaphan has detonated another bombshell in the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Sustainable Zones (SSZ) Act and the proposed “private city” development on Nevis. In his latest podcast, Astaphan dismissed Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s public claim that he has “no say” in Nevis land matters, declaring emphatically: “The Prime Minister does have a say.”

Astaphan’s words cut through the political fog engulfing the SSZ debate, challenging both the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the federal government for what he described as a collective failure to engage the public on a project that could reshape Nevis for generations to come.

The Scale of the Controversy

According to Astaphan, developers are targeting up to 2,000 acres of prime land in southern Nevis—nearly three square miles, or one-twelfth of the island’s total land mass, an area “larger than Charlestown itself.” Landowners have reportedly signed purchase agreements and accepted deposits, while professional services—including real estate and legal representation—are allegedly tied to politically-connected figures.

“This is not small potatoes,” Astaphan stressed. “You are talking about land that could host a city larger than our capital, transforming the social and political landscape of Nevis.”

Federal vs Local Power: Who Really Decides?

The heart of the storm is whether the Prime Minister has authority over land in Nevis. Dr. Drew has sought to reassure the public that this matter rests entirely with the NIA. But Astaphan dismantled that claim, citing Section 106 of the Constitution, which gives the NIA administrative responsibility but makes it subject to federal oversight and the concurrence of the Prime Minister in matters of “national concern.”

His blunt assessment: “The Prime Minister does have a say in land matters in Nevis. If this project reaches his desk, if it requires his signature, then he is the man who must approve it. There is no escape.”

The Seabed Question: Echoes of Christophe Harbour

Astaphan also flagged alarming provisions in the Act, particularly those relating to seabed leases. He reminded listeners of the infamous 2007 Christophe Harbour Agreement, in which developers were granted a “perpetual seabed lease”—a legal aberration he described as “nonsense” and “an outright betrayal.”

“Now again, we hear whispers of seabed leases,” he said. “That is the ocean floor extending 12 miles out from our shores. No government worthy of respect should even contemplate selling or leasing the seabed. Those are the assets of the people, and they are not negotiable.”

Oversight or Political Patronage?

One of the most scathing critiques was reserved for the Act’s oversight mechanisms. Section 9 allows—but does not mandate—the establishment of independent oversight bodies. To Astaphan, the word “may” is a fatal loophole, opening the door to boards stacked with political hacks.

“Look at the boards we’ve had for the last 45 years,” he charged. “Party cronies, underqualified, desperate for validation or an extra stipend. Oversight becomes a rubber stamp. This Act, as written, invites abuse.”

A Watershed Moment

For Astaphan, the SSZ debate is more than a development dispute—it is a democratic stress test.

“This is a watershed moment in our democracy and in our economic development,” he declared. “If our leaders cannot convince the people of the sustainable benefits of this project, then there should be no project. And any serious investor would respect us for standing up for our future.”

The Verdict: Not Good Enough

Astaphan closed with a searing indictment:

“Don’t mind the excuses. Don’t mind the deflections. This is not good enough. We need full public engagement, town halls, honest explanations—not secrecy and confusion. The people must decide, not politicians, not foreign investors, not cronies. Otherwise, we will be left with another colossal betrayal.”

The Larger Question

As Nevisians brace for the fallout, one fact is inescapable: the SSZ is not just about land sales—it is about sovereignty, democracy, and the right of a small island people to determine their destiny. And if Dwyer Astaphan is correct, then Prime Minister Drew cannot wash his hands of this matter. His signature, literally and politically, may decide the fate of Nevis’ south coast.