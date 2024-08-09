SHOCKWAVES AT ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CIU: 20 EMPLOYEES TERMINATED IN MASS LAYOFF

In a dramatic move that has left many stunned, the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) has terminated 20 of its 35 staff members in a sweeping layoff on August 9. This mass termination has rendered at least 20 hardworking citizens jobless and has raised eyebrows over the political implications of the decision.

The Board of Governors has overhauled the CIU’s organizational structure, retaining just 15 employees while severing ties with the remaining 20. Each terminated employee has received severance payments and benefits, but the abrupt dismissal has sparked controversy, particularly given that most of those let go were recruited between 2015 and 2022 during the Team Unity administration.

Critics suggest that the terminations might be politically motivated, as the new CIU statutory corporation is set to become fully operational on October 1, 2024. In the interim, an experienced team has been retained to oversee CIU operations, ensuring a smooth transition and continued functionality while the Board manages the recruitment of new staff and lays the groundwork for the new organizational structure.

As the CIU prepares for its transformation into a statutory corporation, the sudden job losses have cast a shadow over the process, prompting questions about the fairness and motivation behind the mass layoffs.