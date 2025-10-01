WHAT IS HAPPENING TO THE CONSTITUENCY BOUNDARIES COMMISSION IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS?

Part I – By Amicus Jr

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – September 30, 2025 —

Something is dangerously amiss in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and the silence is deafening. For nearly 16 months, a body central to the health of our democracy — the Constituency Boundaries Commission — has functioned in shadows, leaving the electorate in the dark, the Constitution sidelined, and the principle of “one man, one vote” trampled underfoot.

The Appointment – A Good Start Turned Sour

On 2 May 2024, guided by the Constitution, Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd properly appointed a five-member Commission, chaired by respected architect Mr. Wycliffe Morton. Alongside him sat government nominees Hon. Konris Maynard and Hon. Marsha Henderson, and opposition representatives Hon. Shawn Richards and Hon. Alexis Jeffers. Their task was clear: review constituency sizes, hold public consultations, and make proposals to ensure each constituency is near equal in population, as mandated by law.

But 16 months later, there is no report, no update, no consultation, and no transparency. Instead, there is troubling silence — and now, revelation of a leadership vacuum.

The Chairman Vanishes, Government Shrugs

The Moravian Church recently announced that Mr. Morton left the Federation in August 2025 to pursue theological studies abroad. We wish him well. But here lies the scandal: neither Government nor Commission has publicly confirmed his resignation or announced his replacement. Has the Commission completed its work? Were recommendations submitted? Or has the Commission simply collapsed under political manipulation and negligence?

The people deserve answers. Instead, all we have is secrecy — the kind of secrecy that has plagued boundary changes in the past and, in some cases, even overturned governments.

History’s Haunting Shadow

Let us not forget: between 2009 and 2015, four separate Boundaries Commission reports were dragged through the courts and struck down. At the height of that debacle, boundaries disputes directly influenced who governed the nation. That precedent cannot be ignored. The stakes are high, and history warns us: tampering, delays, and partisan manipulation of boundaries corrode democracy from within.

The Numbers Don’t Lie – Democracy is Broken

The 2022 Census exposes glaring constitutional breaches:

St. Kitts:

Average per constituency should be 4,767 inhabitants.

Constituency 5 (St. Anne Sandy Point): 2,969 inhabitants.

Constituency 8 (St. Mary’s & St. Peter’s): 9,008 inhabitants.

Twice the average! Gross inequality.

Nevis:

Average per constituency should be 4,394 inhabitants.

Constituency 9: 6,304 inhabitants.

Constituency 10: 2,323 inhabitants.

Again, far from equal.

This is not minor imbalance — it is outright violation of the Constitution. It is electoral malpractice in plain sight, left uncorrected while the Commission goes silent.

Is Expansion the Answer?

With national population growing from 40,618 in 1991 to 51,320 in 2022, a compelling case exists for increasing the number of seats. The Constitution requires Nevis to hold one-third of seats. If expanded to 15 representatives (10 for St. Kitts, 5 for Nevis), we move closer to regional norms:

Anguilla: 15,500 people, 11 representatives.

Montserrat: 4,680 people, 9 representatives.

BVI: 30,000 people, 13 representatives.

Turks & Caicos: 49,000 people, 19 representatives.

Yet in St. Kitts and Nevis, population surges, government portfolios balloon, but representation remains stagnant at 11. Why? Political convenience? Fear of losing the next election?

The Rot Beneath the Silence

The bigger issue is not just mathematical imbalance. It is trust. How can the electorate trust a government that refuses to explain the Commission’s paralysis? How can citizens believe in fairness when partisan maneuvering and petty secrecy dominate such a vital process?

The danger is clear: when boundaries remain skewed, elections are distorted. When elections are distorted, democracy collapses into farce. And when democracy collapses, instability follows.

The Call to Action

The Governor General must act. Either confirm Morton’s resignation and appoint a new Chair, or dissolve the Commission and reconstitute it properly. The electorate must be informed. Public consultations must happen. Transparency must return.

Anything less is betrayal — betrayal of the Constitution, betrayal of democracy, and betrayal of the people’s sacred right to fair representation.

Conclusion: What is happening to the Constituency Boundaries Commission in St. Kitts and Nevis? Nothing — and that is exactly the problem. Silence, neglect, and secrecy are eating away at the foundation of our democracy. Unless corrective action is taken immediately, the Federation risks walking straight into another constitutional crisis, one boundary line at a time.