ST. KITTS-NEVIS’ JAHZARA CLAXTON NAMED TO WEST INDIES WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD — ANOTHER PROUD MOMENT FOR FEDERATION CRICKET

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis cricket has scored another proud regional milestone as rising national talent Jahzara Claxton has been officially named to the West Indies Women’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales.

Cricket West Indies announced the 15-member squad on May 28, confirming that the team was selected with a strategic focus on powerplay intent, batting depth, adaptability to English conditions, spin matchups, middle-over scoring and stronger finishing capability. The tournament is scheduled for June 5 to July 5, 2026, according to CWI. (Windies Cricket)

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Claxton’s selection is more than a personal achievement. It is a national sporting moment. The young Kittitian-Nevisian cricketer now stands among the region’s elite women, earning the opportunity to represent the maroon of the West Indies on one of the biggest stages in world cricket.

The International Cricket Council’s published squad list also includes Claxton among the West Indies selections, alongside captain Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru and Shawnisha Hector. (icc)

Claxton’s rise continues to inspire young athletes across the Federation, particularly young girls who see in her journey a powerful reminder that talent, discipline and determination can carry a player from local and regional cricket to the global arena.

Her selection also strengthens the proud legacy of St. Kitts and Nevis athletes making their mark in West Indies cricket and regional sport. From community grounds to international competition, Claxton has become a symbol of what is possible when opportunity meets commitment.

As the West Indies women prepare for the challenge ahead, the Federation will be watching closely and cheering loudly. Jahzara Claxton’s name on the World Cup squad list is another shining moment for national pride, women’s sport and the future of cricket in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Congratulations, Jahzara Claxton. St. Kitts and Nevis stands proudly with you.