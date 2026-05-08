LOCAL LEGAL PROFESSIONAL RON DUBLIN-COLLINS CELEBRATES UNIVERSITY OF LONDON LAW GRADUATION, CONTINUES JOURNEY TOWARD THE BAR

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

A spirit of perseverance, faith, and academic excellence is being celebrated across St. Kitts and Nevis following the formal graduation of local legal professional and mediator Ron Dublin-Collins from the prestigious University of London.

Dublin-Collins announced this week that he officially attended his graduation ceremony at the iconic Barbican Centre in London on April 27, 2026, marking the successful completion of his LLB (Hons) degree.

In a heartfelt reflection shared publicly, Dublin-Collins described the occasion as “elegant and deeply meaningful,” noting that the journey was shaped by “discipline, resilience, and faith.” He referenced the powerful prayer, “Lord, plant my feet on higher ground,” as symbolic of the personal and professional growth that guided him throughout his studies.

The achievement represents another major milestone for the St. Kitts and Nevis national, who has steadily built an impressive portfolio in legal studies, mediation, and public service over the past several years.

According to his professional profile, Dublin-Collins is currently pursuing Barrister Training at BPP University while also continuing studies toward a Master of Laws (LLM) with the University of London. He is also a member of the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple, one of the historic Inns of Court in England associated with the training and professional development of barristers.

Beyond academia, Dublin-Collins has also established himself in the field of mediation and public administration. Records show that he has served as a Court-Connected Mediator and Mediator Training Coach with the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court since 2019. His career has additionally included service within the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, including time as a Permanent Secretary.

Observers say his latest achievement highlights the growing number of nationals from St. Kitts and Nevis pursuing advanced legal education and professional certification on the international stage.

Dublin-Collins also expressed gratitude to his wife, Lavern Dublin-Collins, for supporting him throughout the journey, noting that her presence at the graduation ceremony made the milestone even more special.

His story has resonated with many across the Federation, particularly young professionals and students seeking inspiration through persistence, faith, and continuous self-development.

As he advances toward qualification at the Bar, many are now watching closely as Ron Dublin-Collins continues what appears to be a remarkable and steadily rising legal and academic journey.