Judith Rawlins-Paul Replaces Ermelin Sebastian-Duggins as New St. Kitts Tourism Authority Chairperson

Basseterre, St. Kitts – October 1, 2025 (SKN Times) — The winds of change are sweeping through the island’s tourism leadership as Judith Rawlins-Paul has officially replaced Mrs. Ermelin Sebastian-Duggins as Chairperson of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. The confirmation came today during the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Board of Directors meeting, where Rawlins-Paul attended her first session as the Federation’s newly appointed Chair.

Her introduction to the regional tourism body follows weeks of speculation surrounding mounting tensions within the St. Kitts Tourism Authority Board. Rumors of sharp clashes between former Chairperson Sebastian-Duggins and Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson had circulated heavily in recent months, fueling talk of an imminent shake-up at the top of the Authority.

The change comes at a critical time for St. Kitts and Nevis, as the Federation seeks to consolidate gains in the cruise sector, expand its hotel offerings, and strengthen its global branding in an increasingly competitive tourism landscape.

Notably, the reconstitution of the Board shows several changes from the team appointed in 2022, though no official statement has yet been issued by either the Ministry of Tourism or the Tourism Authority regarding the new leadership lineup. The absence of public explanation has left industry stakeholders and the wider public questioning the reasons behind the abrupt transition and what it signals for the future direction of tourism policy.

Tourism professionals and regional partners have already extended congratulations to Rawlins-Paul, whose appointment is being closely watched as she takes on the task of navigating one of the Federation’s most vital economic sectors.

For now, the spotlight is firmly on Basseterre, as the new Chairperson steps into her role amid speculation, high expectations, and a tourism industry that remains the lifeblood of the nation’s economy.