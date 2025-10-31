BREAKING: U.S. TARGETS IDENTIFIED IN VENEZUELA — MILITARY STRIKE “COULD COME ANYTIME,” REPORTS SAY



Caribbean on Edge as Trump Administration Signals Escalation in Regional Counter-Narcotics Campaign

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (October 31, 2025) — The United States has reportedly identified multiple high-value military targets inside Venezuela, including air defense systems, radar installations, and naval bases, as part of its expanding counter-narcotics and maritime interdiction campaign across the Caribbean Basin, according to explosive new reports by the Wall Street Journal and Miami Herald.

While the Herald reported that President Donald Trump’s administration has already approved strike plans, the Journal suggested that no final order has yet been given and that high-level discussions are still underway within the National Security Council — a clear sign of division and debate at the highest levels of Washington’s power structure.

Rising Tensions in the Caribbean

The reports come amid rapidly intensifying regional military activity and a noticeable U.S. naval buildup in Caribbean waters. On October 26, the USS Gravely, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, made an unannounced visit to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, officially described as a “routine port visit.”

However, defense analysts say the visit was anything but routine, instead signaling a quiet show of force and escalating readiness for a potential regional operation.

Trump’s Hint: “The Land Is Going to Be Next”

During a press briefing last week, President Donald Trump strongly hinted that military action could soon extend beyond maritime targets, declaring, “The land is going to be next.”

The comment came after a wave of U.S.-led maritime strikes in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific targeting vessels allegedly tied to Venezuela’s Maduro regime and regional drug trafficking networks.

According to U.S. defense sources, recent intelligence briefings have zeroed in on military logistics centers, radar arrays, and coastal defense units in Venezuela — all viewed as potential strike targets if Trump greenlights the operation.

Mixed Signals from Washington

Despite the Herald’s claim that the attack plans have been finalized and could be executed “at any time,” senior White House officials insist no official decision has been made.

The conflicting reports highlight deep internal fractures within the Trump administration:

Hawkish advisers are reportedly pushing for a decisive show of force against President Nicolás Maduro, framing it as a strike against “narco-authoritarianism.”

Others within the administration warn that any such action could ignite a regional conflict, destabilize neighboring economies, and invite retaliation from allies of Caracas — notably Cuba and Iran, both of which have maintained close military cooperation with Venezuela.

Regional Concerns and Global Implications

Caribbean and Latin American governments have expressed alarm and unease over the reports, with diplomats warning that a U.S. strike could have far-reaching humanitarian and geopolitical consequences.

Potential fallout could include mass migration, economic disruption, and rising security risks across small island states already struggling with fragile economies and limited defense capacities.

Foreign policy experts believe any U.S. offensive would likely be justified under counter-narcotics authorities, giving Washington legal flexibility to avoid a formal declaration of war or Congressional oversight.

A Caribbean Frontline Emerges

The Caribbean Sea, once a tranquil tourist paradise, is fast becoming the frontline of Washington’s “Maritime Shield” initiative, designed to intercept narcotics, weapons, and illicit gold shipments from South America.

Over the past six months, the U.S. has quietly deepened defense cooperation with Guyana, the Dominican Republic, and Trinidad and Tobago, positioning itself strategically around Venezuela’s maritime perimeter.

The Countdown to Confrontation

As of Friday morning, both the White House and the Pentagon have declined to comment on the reports.

However, regional defense analysts believe that if the strike plans are indeed finalized, an attack could take place within days, representing the most direct U.S. military engagement with Venezuela since Trump’s return to office in January 2025.

“This would mark a new phase in Washington’s Latin America strategy — not just deterrence, but dominance,” one regional analyst told Times Caribbean.

The USS Gravely has since departed Port of Spain as scheduled on Thursday, October 30, after a four-day visit, reportedly heading eastward toward the Windward Passage — a vital maritime corridor between the Caribbean and the Atlantic.

— Story by Ian Alleyne Network | Times Caribbean

