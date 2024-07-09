CIBC and CIBC Caribbean to donate towards restoration efforts in islands affected by Hurricane Beryl

Bridgetown, Barbados. July 9, 2024. CIBC Caribbean has joined its parent company, CIBC, in making an initial donation of US $100,000 through CIBC Caribbean’s ComTrust Foundation to support hurricane relief efforts in Caribbean islands impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

The funds will go towards restoration efforts in St. Vincent, Grenada and the Grenadines, and Jamaica and to assist affected fishermen in Barbados.

“The devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl has seen near complete destruction of some communities and thousands of people across the region are in urgent need of assistance,” said Mark St. Hill, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Caribbean and Chairman of the ComTrust Foundation.

“We stand with our team members and affected communities in the Caribbean as they navigate these difficult circumstances and join our clients in supporting immediate recovery efforts.” Mr. St. Hill added: “Not so long ago, Grenada and St. Vincent were members of our network; we employed several dozen people there and in fact we still have some Vincentians and Grenadians on our team, so we feel their loss keenly; though we have moved away, we are still family.”

With that in mind, we will be making a donation to the recovery efforts in the Grenadines through our ComTrust Foundation and the Barbados Red Cross, which has been in contact with the Red Cross offices in St. Vincent and Grenada.”

The bank will also donate funds to the restoration effort in Jamaica through the Salvation Army and Food for the Poor, an international relief agency. Additionally, CIBC Caribbean will donate to the relief fund set up in Barbados for the fisherfolk who lost their boats during Beryl.

The ComTrust Foundation is the bank’s charitable arm, which commits a minimum of US$1M to charitable causes across the Caribbean annually.

