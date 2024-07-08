Full 15-Member Cannabis Authority Board of Directors Finally Announced After Nearly Two Years

Basseterre, St. Kitts – After almost two years of anticipation and inquiries, the full 15-member Cannabis Authority Board of Directors has been finally officially announced. This development marks a pivotal moment in the implementation of the Cannabis Act, 2020. The board convened for its inaugural meeting on July 4, 2024, ending a prolonged period of apparent stagnation within the authority.

The newly constituted board boasts a diverse array of experts representing a broad spectrum of sectors, including medicine, law, agriculture, Rastafarian natural practitioners, trade, finance, customs, and law enforcement. The members of the board are as follows:

Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas

Mr. Levi Bradshaw

Mr. Curtis Martin

Mr. Everton Delaney

Mr. Samande Reid (Ras Iya)

Mr. Iroy Pinney (Ras Iroy)

Mr. Maurice Flanders

Mr. Tavo Sargeant

Mr. Terrence DeCosta

Mr. Keino Cotton

Ms. Nikelle Newton

Mrs. Jihan Williams-Knight

Ms. Lynvie Burnham

Mr. Andre Mitchell

The inaugural meeting on July 4 was a significant milestone, signaling the beginning of active efforts to implement and regulate the Cannabis Act, 2020. The board’s diverse composition is expected to provide comprehensive oversight and guidance in the development of the cannabis industry within St. Kitts and Nevis.

The delay in appointing and announcing the board members had raised numerous questions and criticisms, particularly directed at Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources, Hon. Samal Duggins. Critics questioned the prolonged inactivity and apparent lack of progress within the Cannabis Authority, leading to growing concerns and skepticism about the government’s commitment to the cannabis initiative.

As the Cannabis Authority moves forward with its mandate, stakeholders and the public will be keenly observing its progress. The successful implementation of the Cannabis Act has the potential to significantly impact various sectors and contribute to the overall development of the nation.

The announcement and convening of the full 15-member board is a promising start, marking a new chapter in the journey towards a regulated and prosperous cannabis industry in St. Kitts and Nevis.