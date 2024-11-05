MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE HOSTS INSIGHTFUL INSURANCE CONSULTATIONS FOR FARMERS WITH FOCUS ON AGRICULTURAL RESILIENCE

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, 4 November 2024):

In keeping with its commitment to build a robust, sustainable agriculture sector, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources in St. Kitts facilitated a series of important insurance consultations for both livestock and crop farmers on Tuesday, 29th October, and Wednesday, 30th October, respectively.

These sessions, attended by farmers, technical staff of the Department of Agriculture, and other stakeholders, provided a valuable platform to deepen their understanding of agricultural insurance with a focus on the unique challenges faced by farmers in the federation as well as the importance of risk management in agriculture.

Participants engaged in discussions about various insurance products available to mitigate risks such as natural disasters and market fluctuations. Insights on best practices for selecting appropriate coverage and maximizing benefits from insurance policies were shared.

The consultations aimed to empower farmers to make informed decisions, ensuring their livelihoods are better protected against unforeseen challenges. Feedback from attendees indicated a strong desire for continued education on agricultural insurance, highlighting the sessions as a significant step toward cultivating a more resilient agricultural sector in the federation.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Miguel Flemming, facilitated the sessions.