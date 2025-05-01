“COULD FIT UNDER A 20×20 TENT!” — DJ MORRYSHOW BLASTS LABOUR PARTY’S PATHETIC ST. PAUL’S RALLY TURNOUT AND CALLS OUT PM DREW FOR ‘ECHOING BULLSH*T’







Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a blistering takedown that has rattled the red base to its core, popular SKNLP activist and political commentator DJ Morryshow has delivered a stinging rebuke of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party’s dismal rally turnout in St. Paul’s, describing it as “embarrassing,” “disappointing,” and “an eye-opener that the people are pulling away.”

Speaking during his fiery weekly podcast, Morryshow spared no one—including Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and former Prime Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas, accusing them of delusion, dishonesty, and detachment from reality.

“The crowd that came out this year was even smaller than last year’s already poor turnout. The people could’ve fit under a 20×20 tent—with room to spare! You could’ve put the DJ under the tent with them,” Morryshow mocked.

The outspoken DJ didn’t stop there. He pointed out that security personnel outnumbered the actual attendees, saying even Labour supporters near him were stunned at the poor showing.

“A young lady sitting next to me said it straight: more soldiers and police than supporters. That’s not just sad—that’s embarrassing.”

Even more jaw-dropping was his direct jab at Dr. Douglas, whom he accused of fantasy storytelling.

“Douglas got on stage and talked about a big crowd stretching to the bridge. Maybe he saw ghosts, because where I sat—I could see clean through to the stage. There was no crowd,” Morryshow stated.

The real dagger came when he turned his attention to Prime Minister Drew. Instead of using the moment to demand accountability from his “missing in action” representatives in Constituency #6, Drew echoed the same exaggerated claims of a big crowd.

“I expected leadership. Instead, he got on the mic and doubled down on Douglas’ bullsh*t. That’s not the Drew I expected. This ain’t time for spin—this is time for truth,” Morryshow fumed.

He also slammed Labour insiders who have “disappeared” since their government change handed them cushy salaries, noting many so-called party stalwarts were nowhere to be seen at Sunday night’s rally.

“Y’all love to collect big government cheques now, but can’t face the public. Where were you? Why weren’t you there?” he asked pointedly.

Morryshow’s podcast episode—now trending locally—has ignited a political firestorm within SKNLP circles and beyond, with many viewing it as a rare moment of raw honesty from within the party’s own ranks.

“Stop bullsh*tting the people of the Federation,” he warned. “The ground is slipping. The people are watching. And they’re staying home.”

The message is clear: The SKNLP may still hold the reins of government, but the hearts of the people? That grip is loosening fast.

#END