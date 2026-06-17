Vincentian Excellence Shines in Taiwan as Desrenique Blake and Ulrica David Graduate with Psychology Degrees from Asia University

TAICHUNG, TAIWAN — Two Vincentian scholars have added their names to the growing list of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines nationals achieving academic success in the Republic of China (Taiwan), as Desrenique Blake and Ulrica David graduated from Asia University in Taichung with Bachelor of Science degrees in Psychology.

The Embassy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Republic of China (Taiwan) extended warm congratulations to both graduates, praising their perseverance, academic dedication, and outstanding representation of the nation abroad.

Ms. Desrenique Blake graduated on May 30, 2026, marking the successful completion of a major academic milestone. In recognition of her academic achievements, leadership, and meaningful contributions to the university community, Ms. Blake was selected to deliver the commencement address on behalf of the international student body.

Addressing her fellow graduates, Ms. Blake reflected on the challenges, sacrifices, and triumphs that shaped their academic journeys. She encouraged her peers to remain resilient in the face of adversity, to persevere through difficult moments, and to pursue their aspirations with confidence, courage, and determination.

In her message, Ms. Blake noted that while the path to graduation was not always easy, the obstacles encountered along the way became opportunities for growth and personal development. She reminded graduates that perseverance, hard work, and self-belief are essential qualities that will continue to guide them as they move into the next stage of their lives.

Minister Counsellor Dr. Elroy Wilson represented the Embassy at the commencement ceremony and congratulated Ms. Blake on behalf of the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. He commended her academic accomplishment and praised her for serving as an exemplary ambassador for her country throughout her studies in Taiwan.

Dr. Wilson further described Ms. Blake’s selection as international student speaker as a powerful testament to her leadership, dedication, and the respect she earned among her peers, faculty, and the wider university community.

The Embassy also congratulated Ms. Ulrica David on the completion of her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Asia University.

Ms. David, who also graduated during the university’s May 30 commencement ceremony, successfully completed an important chapter in her academic journey after beginning her studies in Taiwan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As one of the Vincentian students who entered higher education abroad during one of the most difficult periods in recent global history, Ms. David navigated the challenges of adapting to a new country, a new academic environment, and a rapidly changing world.

Her successful completion of the degree stands as a strong reflection of her perseverance, resilience, discipline, and commitment to achieving her goals.

Dr. Wilson congratulated Ms. David on behalf of the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, commending her determination and dedication throughout her years of study. He also extended best wishes for her continued success as she embarks on the next stage of her journey.

The Embassy joined the families, friends, and well-wishers of both graduates in celebrating their outstanding achievements.

The accomplishments of Desrenique Blake and Ulrica David serve as another proud reminder of the resilience, brilliance, and potential of Vincentian students pursuing higher education across the world, and especially in Taiwan, where Vincentian scholars continue to distinguish themselves academically and personally.