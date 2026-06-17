Burnett, Frederick and Branch Lead SVG’s New Wave of Academic Glory in Taiwan.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is celebrating another powerful wave of academic excellence in Taiwan, as three outstanding Vincentian scholars crossed major university milestones, bringing pride, distinction and international recognition to the nation.

The Embassy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Republic of China (Taiwan) has extended warm congratulations to Rimaria Burnett (柏芮瑪), Kevie Eston Charles Frederick Jr. (傅查斯) and Sharleen T. Branch, who have all completed impressive programmes at leading Taiwanese universities.

Ms. Rimaria Burnett graduated from National Dong Hwa University (NDHU) with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Science and Finance.

Her proud mother, Mrs. Maria Burnett, travelled to Taiwan to share in the emotional and unforgettable moment on June 6, 2026, as her daughter marked a major achievement far from home but surrounded by Vincentian pride.

H.E. Ambassador Kenton X. Chance was among the Vincentians who attended Ms. Burnett’s departmental tassel-turning ceremony at NDHU, a university known for having one of the largest Vincentian student populations in Taiwan.

Later that afternoon, Ambassador Chance also delivered remarks at NDHU’s commencement ceremony for all graduands, further underscoring the strong presence and continued success of Vincentian students in Taiwan.

In another standout moment for SVG scholarship and leadership, the Embassy also congratulated Kevie Eston Charles Frederick Jr., President of the Vincentian in Taiwan Association (VITA), who graduated from Ming Chuan University International College (MCUIC) with a Bachelor of Science in International Business and Trade.

Mr. Frederick’s graduation was nothing short of extraordinary. At MCUIC’s graduation ceremony on June 7, 2026, he received three major awards: the Outstanding Academic Award, the Special Contribution Award from the International College, and the prestigious Five Virtues Award, which recognizes outstanding performance in Morals, Knowledge, Sports, Teamwork and Aesthetics.

Even while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA, Mr. Frederick remained deeply involved in extracurricular activities, volunteering, and the 9th National College/University B2B Cross-Border E-Commerce Competition.

His record of excellence also includes making the Dean’s List four times, receiving a National Science and Technology Council research grant, earning the TaiwanICDF Outstanding Academic Award twice, and presenting at two academic conferences.

Mr. Frederick also distinguished himself in athletics, securing podium finishes three times as a member of Ming Chuan University’s men’s general group 800m team. Remarkably, after removing his graduation gown, he returned to the track later that evening to compete in a race in Taipei — a powerful symbol of discipline, drive and determination.

Ambassador Chance, himself a graduate of MCUIC, and his wife, Mrs. Symantha Chance, represented the Embassy at Mr. Frederick’s graduation ceremony and personally congratulated him on what the Embassy described as an outstanding and exemplary performance.

The Embassy also celebrated the success of Sharleen T. Branch, who graduated from National Dong Hwa University with a Master of Arts in Art & Design.

Ms. Branch’s academic journey was marked by exceptional recognition. During her studies, she received the 2026 Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Outstanding Graduate Student Award, the 2024 MOFA Academic Achievement Award, and the 2023 MOFA Academic Achievement Award.

Beyond the classroom, Ms. Branch has contributed her artistic talents to national diplomacy. She painted the artwork that Ambassador Chance gifted to Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Lin Chia-lung, when he presented a copy of his credentials on May 26, 2026.

She also designed the covers of the Embassy’s 2026 Graduation Yearbook, leaving a creative mark on one of the most important commemorative publications for Vincentian students in Taiwan.

Ms. Branch’s parents, sister, relatives and friends travelled to Taiwan to celebrate her graduation, with Ambassador Chance also in attendance for the special occasion.

The achievements of Burnett, Frederick and Branch add to the growing story of Vincentian excellence in Taiwan, where students from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines continue to excel in academics, leadership, sports, research, creativity and diplomacy.

The Embassy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Taiwan extended best wishes to all three graduates as they move into the next chapter of their lives, careers and service.

For Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, their success is more than a graduation story — it is a proud national moment, a powerful reminder that Vincentian talent continues to rise, shine and make its mark on the world stage.