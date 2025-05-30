“WHERE IS THE US$17 BILLION?”: HARRIS BLASTS DREW OVER CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR’S FAILED PROMISES AND COVER-UPS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a fiery national address that rocked the political landscape, PLP Leader Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris demanded answers on the long-forgotten US$17 BILLION promise made by the Christophe Harbour developers — a commitment that was supposed to transform St. Kitts and Nevis over 20 years.

Now, with the agreement’s 20-year term expiring in 2025, Harris exposed what he called “a grand betrayal of the people” — a development that delivered neither the promised economic miracle nor accountability.

“The developers pledged to build the infrastructure at their own expense,” Harris reminded citizens, “yet they borrowed millions from the National Bank and left over EC $49 million in arrears. Only EC $2.7 million has reportedly been paid in the sale!”

Harris tore into the Drew administration’s deafening silence, demanding the full disclosure of the purchaser agreement, sale value, and concessions granted to Safe Harbor Marinas.

“This isn’t governance. This is a government in hiding,” Harris declared.

He vowed that a PLP government would not rest until every dollar owed is repaid — or every asset reclaimed.