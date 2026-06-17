Saint Kitts and Nevis Reaffirms Commitment to UN Charter at Historic CARICOM Signing Ceremony in New York

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, JUNE 17, 2026 — Saint Kitts and Nevis has joined fellow Member States of the Caribbean Community in reaffirming its strong commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter, as CARICOM representatives gathered in New York for a symbolic signing ceremony commemorating the Charter’s 80th anniversary.

Representing the Federation at the ceremony was Her Excellency Dr. Mutryce Williams, Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, who stood alongside her CARICOM counterparts in a collective show of support for peace, cooperation, sovereignty, human rights, international law, and the continued relevance of multilateral diplomacy.

The ceremony marked eight decades since the United Nations Charter was signed in San Francisco on June 26, 1945. The document remains one of the foundational pillars of the modern international system, setting out principles intended to guide cooperation among nations and promote respect for sovereign equality.

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, said the occasion carried deep significance for the Federation and for small states across the world.

According to Prime Minister Drew, the United Nations Charter represents one of humanity’s most important expressions of shared commitment to peace, cooperation, and respect among nations. He emphasized that for countries such as Saint Kitts and Nevis, the United Nations continues to provide a vital platform where small states can be heard, their interests advanced, and their contributions to global progress recognized.

“The United Nations Charter stands as one of humanity’s most important expressions of our shared commitment to peace, cooperation, and respect for the sovereign equality of nations,” Prime Minister Drew stated.

He further noted that Saint Kitts and Nevis proudly reaffirms its faith in multilateralism and in the ability of nations, working together, to address the major challenges of the modern era.

Dr. Williams also underscored the symbolic and practical importance of the signing, describing it as more than a tribute to history. She said it served as a renewed affirmation of the living principles of the Charter and their continued importance to present and future generations.

For Saint Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean Community, the Charter remains a source of protection and purpose, reaffirming the sovereign equality of all states while providing a framework through which nations can collectively pursue sustainable development, peace, human dignity, and global cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the participation of Saint Kitts and Nevis alongside CARICOM partners reflected a shared regional commitment to international cooperation, dialogue, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Since its establishment in 1973, CARICOM has championed regional integration and collective diplomacy, particularly on matters affecting small island and developing states. Through the United Nations, CARICOM Member States have continued to advocate for climate resilience, sustainable development, international law, and recognition of the unique circumstances facing small states.

As global challenges become increasingly complex, Saint Kitts and Nevis says it remains firm in its support for a strengthened multilateral system capable of meeting the aspirations of all peoples.

The symbolic signing stands as another reminder of the Federation’s continued commitment to peace, progress, sustainable development, and prosperity for all.