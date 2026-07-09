Caribbean Women Scientists Get Major Boost as L’Oréal-UNESCO Opens 2026 For Women in Science Applications with Two US$15,000 Awards

TIMES CARIBBEAN | Science, Education & Regional Development

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 2026 — Caribbean women in science are once again being placed in the global spotlight as L’Oréal Caribe and the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean officially open the 2026 call for applications for the prestigious L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science program, offering two US$15,000 awards to outstanding women researchers across the region.

The initiative, which forms part of the internationally respected L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science movement, is designed to recognize, support, and elevate women whose research is helping to shape solutions in health, technology, the environment, engineering, and other critical scientific fields.

Applications are open from May 19 to August 14, 2026, targeting Caribbean women scientists who are pursuing doctoral studies, conducting postdoctoral research, or are in the early stages of their scientific research careers.

Eligible research areas include formal sciences, life and environmental sciences, materials science, engineering, and technological sciences.

“At L’Oréal Caribe, we firmly believe that science needs the talent, creativity, and leadership of women to address the challenges of today and the future,” said Liana Camacho, Market Vice President of L’Oréal Caribe. She noted that the program seeks to increase visibility and support for women researchers generating knowledge and innovation with regional and global impact.

The Caribbean edition of the program is being carried out in collaboration with the Caribbean Academy of Sciences and the Caribbean Division of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, strengthening its regional reach and scientific credibility.

For the Caribbean, the significance of the initiative goes beyond financial support. It speaks directly to one of the major challenges facing science globally: the persistent underrepresentation of women in research, funding access, institutional leadership, and public recognition.

According to UNESCO data cited by the organizers, women account for approximately one-third of researchers worldwide. While Latin America and the Caribbean perform better than the global average in women’s scientific participation, major barriers remain in visibility, funding, mentorship, and advancement.

“UNESCO works to recognize and promote the talent of women in science, foster diverse perspectives, and break down the barriers that limit their professional development,” said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

The 2025 edition of the program recognized two Jamaican scientists, Dr. Lori-Ann Fisher and Dr. Arianne Brown Jordan, whose work addressed major health and environmental concerns. Dr. Fisher’s research focuses on genetic factors linked to liver diseases, while Dr. Brown Jordan studies bacterial diseases in water systems serving vulnerable communities.

Their work, organizers say, demonstrates the powerful role Caribbean women scientists continue to play in producing research that responds directly to real-world regional challenges.

With climate vulnerability, public health risks, water security, food systems, digital transformation, and environmental pressures all shaping the Caribbean’s future, the 2026 For Women in Science awards arrive at a critical moment.

For many young women scientists across the region, the program represents more than a grant. It is a platform for recognition, a signal of confidence, and a reminder that Caribbean research talent belongs on the world stage.

Interested applicants can review the full eligibility requirements and submit applications through the official For Women in Science application platform. The deadline to apply is August 14, 2026.